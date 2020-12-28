Before 2020 Ends, Get Ready to Get a Glimpse of the 'Cold Full Moon' Shining its Brightest This Week

Finishing off the year, earthlings will be able to witness the Cold Moon on December 30, 2020. The upcoming astronomical visual will be unique in many ways. The full Cold Moon will be the 13th and final full moon of this year and be the first full Moon of a new astronomical season and the highest in Earth’s night sky.

What makes this full moon special is the fact that it is most distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, which results in the full moon appearing above the horizon for a longer period of time. The Cold Moon will reach its peak illumination on Tuesday in the western hemisphere. Those who wish to view this version of the moon should start looking for the full moon just before sunset as it begins to peek above the horizon.

This year’s Cold Moon will occur on two different days since the moon reaches full illumination at the global time of 03:29 Universal Time on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, according to Forbes. According to this time, Asia Pacific, Europe and Africa will have a full Moon on Wednesday. For those in South America and North America, the full Cold Moon will occur the day before at precisely 10:29 p.m. EST and 7:29 p.m. PST on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

The Cold Moon is also known as Long Nights Moon in North America and since it appears after Christmas, it is called the Moon After Yule in Europe. It should be noted that this Cold Moon is appearing after another astronomical event of great conjunction or the Christmas Star. The great conjunction was formed when Jupiter and Saturn came together for a while on December 21. The month also witnessed a total solar eclipse, which was not visible in India.

The name Cold Moon also has some Native American meaning in the USA as December’s full Moon is most commonly known as the Cold Moon. This is what Native American tribe called ‘Mohawk call’ to convey the cold conditions of this time of year, when the weather gets frigid. According to Farmer’s Almanac, other names that suggest the cold and snow in the Native American tradition include names by Cree tribe like: Drift Clearing Moon, Frost Exploding Trees Moon and Hoar Frost Moon. While some other Native American tribes like Oglala use names like Moon of the Popping Trees, Haida and Cherokee tribes call it the Snow Moon. Western Abenaki call it Winter Maker Moon.