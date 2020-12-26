Before and After Lockdown: Delhi Metro Sums Up Its Journey of 2020 with These Four Pictures

Delhi Metro is considered as the lifeline of the national capital as it helps commute thousands of people daily. This year, it has completed 18 years of operation. As 2020 is nearing its end, Delhi Metro on Friday rounded up the year by sharing four photos.

The caption of the post reads, “2020 in 4 photos. #2020Rewind.” These pictures show how things were before, during and after the COVID-19 lockdown. In the first photo, a crowd of commuters at a busy Metro station can be seen. The second and third images show an empty station and a train coach during the COVID-19 lockdown. The last picture gives a sense of how travelling in Delhi metro has changed post the ending of the COVID-19 lockdown.

2020 in 4 photos. #2020Rewind pic.twitter.com/Tcr66bPLtH— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) December 25, 2020

“The operations on the Delhi Metro network today stepped into adulthood, as DMRC completed 18 years of commencing passenger operations since the year 2002,” said Delhi Metro in a press release.

The service of Metro was started on December 25, 2002, on the 8.4-kilometre-long Shahdara-Tis Hazari section.

Delhi Metro currently operates 11 lines covering 390 kilometres. It is among the largest Metro networks in the world. The public transporter is coming up with the country's first-ever fully automated driverless train service on 37 km Magenta Line. Prime Minister will flag off the automated driverless train service which will run between Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden. The prime minister will also be launching a fully operational National Common Mobility Card for travel on Airport Express Line on December 28.

The public transporter operates about 350 train sets for 18 hours a day regularly. These train sets make more than 5,000 trips across the 285 stations on the network.

Delhi Metro had to stop its services in March when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 . The service resumed in a graded manner from September 7. Now, rules have travelling in Metro have been changed. Commuters are required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in the train. They are required to leave a space of one seat while sitting in the Metro.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus , "about 65 lakh journeys were being performed on weekdays on Metro."

The Metro train service is also known for its punctuality and it has not been impacted even after the massive expansion in the scale of operations. Delhi Metro has set new benchmarks in construction as well as operations.