Before and After Pics of Lit Indian Airspace As Flights Finally Take Off Will Give You Hope

India finally resumed its domestic air travel for passengers after a gap of two months following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that saw airline fleet all over the world grounded.

While cargo flights, evacuation flights, and special flights including a handful of military planes were exempted from the lockdown rules, fliers were only able to board the flight and reach their home on Monday.

This was evident on the FlightRadar24 - a website that keeps a track of live air traffic all over the world. The Indian airspace, understandably, has looked eerily empty in the past 60 days and this snapshot from March sums it up.

Fast forward to May 25, the Indian airspace bore a different, welcoming picture.

This was also shared by journalist Tarun Shukla on microblogging site Twitter.





Sky has planes again ✈️ pic.twitter.com/gLR1y3Z9Vh

— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) May 25, 2020

The resumption did come with a hiccup as passengers had to return from the airport following several cancellations that flights saw on Monday.



Delhi Airport said due to states allowing fewer flights, there have been at least 82 cancellations as of now on Day 1. Delhi Airport was supposed to handle 380 flights on Day 1, 190 each arrival and departure.

However, states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, which are home to some of the busiest airports in the country, were reluctant to allow domestic flight services from their airports, citing swelling cases of the coronavirus infection in their states.