Before You #TalkToAMuslim, I Want You to Listen to Me. I am An Indian Muslim.

I am an Indian Muslim. I am also someone who has lived her entire life in a neighborhood where mine was the only Muslim family. I have grown up with my Hindu friends in endless evenings of hopscotch and ‘pitthu’.My childhood is colored with memories of making rangolis, lighting Diwali dias, spraying Holi colors with my neighbors as much as it’s filled with memories of Eid daawats of Biryani and Sewaiyen. This is my life.So why do people on Twitter suddenly want to #TalkToAMuslim? Do they feel they are doing us some kind of favour?Well, from now on, every time a neighbor knocks my door for a conversation, every message from a friend and every plate of halwa puri an Aunty brings to my doorstep — I'll wonder if they are doing it out of a favor — all because of a particular hashtag. Suddenly something as seamless as talking, is a matter of ‘taking a step’ of engaging with ‘others’. Muslims are now the 'others'.A political leader of this country recently met some Muslim intellectuals, and all hell broke loose. His statement that his party is “also for” Muslims was twisted and now has become a part of blaring debates. All this because apparently association with Muslims of any kind, is now a crime.So now, an agenda is in place. Save the Muslims, talk to them. You know, because who would if you don't?I am tired of the cacophony, the script, and the stereotypes. Muslims are medieval. Muslims are soaked in denial. Muslims need reforms, a wind of change. Muslims need to find space in the mainstream. Muslims don’t speak out enough. Muslims are so unhygienic. Muslims are so primitive. Muslims disrespect women.After all, these skull-capped mullahs scratching their beards in fury on TV debates are the standalone ‘real’ Muslim voice. Right? They are so anti-women. They are so anti-modern, so regressive. We need to fix this problem called the Muslim. We need to ‘#talktoamuslim’, because “Desh khatrey me hai”!This is not me. This is not us.I don’t understand why I am being put into quarantine like I am some dangerous, predatory ‘unique’ breed — with a set of problems that are ‘mine’ alone. As if the problem of equal wages, employment, pollution and inequality are just my problems and not the entire nation’s. As if the inequality meted towards women of this country is a part of the script of an Islamic plot and not a product of the society’s patriarchal legacy. As if availing basic education, feeling empowered is just a ‘Muslim problem’.So why am I the problem? Have I become the elephant in the room?I do not want to be your obsession, the media’s or even the government's. I don’t want to be the perfect fodder for prime television debates, of Twitter trends or anything else, and I certainly don’t want your sympathy or some sort of trending affirmative action from you. It patronizes me. It agitates me to realize that from now on every conversation I’ll have is going to reverberate with undertones of ‘conscious engagement’.In the dance of politics, we seem to be religionizing everything-- our choices as an individual, our food preferences and now, even the conversations. To me, such instances bear a striking resemblance to the art of divisional politics advocated in the Colonial regime. It compels one to wonder, if a new era of ‘divide and rule’ is setting upon the secular fabric of India. Perhaps, it has.It is not in the nature of most of us, at least those of us who matter, to worry about our identities in our daily interactions. That is one of the wonderful things about being Indian— that to a large extent any on - paper differences dissolve —and we look at each other as part of the same country. Or, so I thought.And, it is also true that it is unclear if a movement such as this can bring about reform to those virulent parts of society that seek only to divide and sow distrust. At the same time it is pertinent to question why the movement came to be in the first place. What are the things that can really make a difference— while encouraging the seamless fabric of Indianness that binds us all? Especially in the face of these toxic polarization agendas.It would seem that the movement is massively missing the point. Most people (In this case, Hindus) do talk, work, share laughs and ever lasting friendships with Muslims. What people need to understand is that (and it cuts across identities), fighting for rights and against injustice is the way forward. It doesn’t seem to be anyone’s concern anymore.If people are made aware of their basic duty to do so, then many problems today will be on their way to getting resolved. It's that sense of solidarity and empathy that needs to be pushed for. And perhaps, not to misleadingly break the ice when there is none.This systematic process of othering an entire community— to ghettoize our presence and for some reason glorifying the act of engaging with us— does not mean anything, no matter how well your intentions may be.In fact, such nauseating narratives and stereotypes pitted against Muslims is the problem. The endless flow of fake news is the problem. The bigotry is the problem. This pre-planned polarization of the country is, the problem. The politics, is clearly the problem.Because here’s the thing, talking to any citizen, including the Muslims is not a crime or a big deal. Lynching, murdering and inciting violence on these lines, however is. Mainstreaming hatred and normalizing it to such great extent is.And in that case, I am not the problem. You are.