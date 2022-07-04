Begging at Gunpoint? Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow is Out on the Streets

The Internet is filled with crazy content that can make netizens both emotional and happy. Recently, a funny video of a beggar donning Captain Jack Sparrow’s outfit has taken social media by storm. It is the unique style of begging that winning hearts on the web. A Twitterati who goes by the id @javroar, took to the micro-blogging site to share the clip of the aforementioned person.

In the video, the online user’s car appears to have halted at a red light when he comes across a man walking in Johnny Depp’s famous Jack Sparrow costume. As soon as the camera pans at the beggar, he points his toy gun and aptly follows the movie character’s walking style to approach the vehicle. After reaching the window of the car, the unknown man removes his hat to collect a few bucks from the person who is recording the video.

Upon receiving the money, the beggar gives a faint smile and walks away. The Twitterati who captured the money was left utterly impressed by his creative style of begging and went on to share his clip on the internet, thereby making him a viral sensation overnight. “This was the most creative way of begging I’ve ever seen,” tweeted the user. Check out the clip below:

This was the most creative way of begging ive ever seen ☠️‍☠️

pic.twitter.com/hUHFYjGimC — dn (@javroar) July 2, 2022

As soon as the video surfaced on the micro-blogging site, it garnered a thunderous response from Caption Jack Sparrow’s fans all across the world. With over 48.4K retweets and 328.3K likes, the funny ended up being viral in no time. A barrage of netizens dropped funny tweets under the video, while one said, “if I ever need money imma try the Jack Sparrow Method”. Another added a hilarious Johnny Depp anecdote to the clip as the user stated, “Yes, Johnny Debt. He needs money to pay his debt”.

Actor Johnny Depp recently hit the headlines for winning the highly publicized defamation civil suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Captain of the Caribbean actor sued Heard for her 2016 op-ed for the Washington Post, wherein she referred to herself as a public figure representing ‘domestic abuse’. Heard countersued Depp for defaming her by calling her allegation a hoax. The high-profile legal battle gained massive attention from the viewers and it was Depp who ended up winning the civil suit.

