Begusarai Durga Temple Abolishes 700-year-old Tradition of Animal Sacrifice During Navratri

Devotees of goddess Durga in Begusarai observe Navratri with much fervour. The Durga temple in Lakhanpur, Bhagwanpur block, about 33 km from Begusarai district headquarters, is one of the oldest of its kind in the district. This temple has a history of animal sacrifice for devotees’ wish-fulfilment. But this year, the 700-year-old tradition of animal sacrifice will be broken here. Now, instead of animals, devotees will sacrifice vegetables and fruits like pumpkin and sugarcane for goddess Vaishnavi.

The Durga temple is managed by the Maa Durga Temple Pushpalata Ghosh Charitable Trust. The devotees coming here will also be able to visit the Sri Venkateswara temple for the first time. People from all walks of life visit the temple. To have the darshan of goddess Durga, devotees not only from Begusarai but from all over the country, including Bihar and West Bengal, reach here with the hope that their wishes will be granted. Recently, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited the temple to seek blessings.

On the occasion of Durga Puja, about 10,000 animals are sacrificed every year after the devotees’ wishes are said to have come true. This year, the committee has informed devotees that the practice, which started on the day the temple was established, will be abolished from this Navratri.

As per the beliefs of local people, Durga is also known by the name of Shaktipeeth. The idol of Durga was brought 700 years ago from a place called Nadia in Bengal as Kuldevi and was established in Lakhanpur. The worshipping method is Bengali here. In this way, this is the only Durga temple in Begusarai where the tradition of the Bengali community is kept alive.

