1-min read

Beijing Bikini Ban: No More Men with Cropped Shirts and Exposed Bellies in China's Jinan

According to the report, Jinan City issued a notice stating that anyone caught violating the new guidelines and rocking a Beijing bikini could face punishment.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
Beijing Bikini Ban: No More Men with Cropped Shirts and Exposed Bellies in China's Jinan
According to the report, Jinan City issued a notice stating that anyone caught violating the new guidelines and rocking a Beijing bikini could face punishment.
The Chinese cultural phenomenon, known as Beijing Bikini involves men rolling up their shirts and exposing their naked midriffs.

A simple technique used to combat the balmier climates of China, the Beijing Bikini, has now, fallen into disfavour with authorities at the eastern city of Jinan, where they are cracking down on the 'uncivilised behaviour' of cropped shirts and exposed bellies—claiming it’s “seriously affecting the image of the city,” according to a report published in The Guardian.

According to the report, Jinan City issued a notice stating that anyone caught violating the new guidelines and rocking a Beijing bikini could face punishment.

The new dictum holds more truth in densely populated areas such as parks, public squares, buses, and business areas.

Authorities have specifically called out the older generation who are called "exposing grandfathers" who, they accuse, tarnish the city's image as well as the "perception and feeling of the public”.

According to a spokesperson for the city's civility department, recent years, as people have become more civil, cases of people being shirtless have decreased, but, “there are still some incidents that impact the city’s image and its citizens’ feelings.”

The new regulation by city authorities also asks people you not engage in such 'unseemly' behavior like taking off shoes to air out feet, bathing in bodies of water, spitting on the ground, and queue jumping.

However, Jinan is not the first city to crack down on the Beijing bikini, with the country's northeast city of Tianjin issuing a guideline that said those who show too much skin in public could be hit with fines of up to about USD30, according to a report in Sixth Tone.

Notably, many have welcomed the decision, with one Weibo user writing, "The streets are full of middle-aged men showing their bellies,” adding, “Those with genuine class will not do this. Women on the street do not wish to see your bodies!”

