4-min read

'Being 16 and Afraid of Holding Your Girlfriend's Hand': #MeQueer is Questioning the Great Heterosexual Privilege

The #Mequeer hashtag is bringing out horror stories of discrimination against the LGBTQ community and questioning the privilege of the heterosexual community.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2018, 5:04 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
Living in a heteronormative society, every small acceptance is a big victory for the LGBTQ community. Even something as basic as holding hands in public without the mean stares of the onlookers is kind of a big deal for the queer community.

To highlight that same privilege and also bring to light some very common, but casually ignored problems faced by the LGBTQ community, the #MeQueer hashtag has started making the rounds on Twitter.

The hashtag train was started by Hartmut Schrewe who tweeted in German, “My husband is my husband and not my pal. When does this stop?”

Soon, the #MeQueer hashtag caught the eye of the LGBTQ community and people started tweeting their own horror stories of #MeQueer.































































These tweets do not even make up for a percent worth of atrocities and discrimination the LGBTQ community continues to face. But the #MeQueer hashtag is here and it will explode and it will make us question the great heterosexual privilege.

