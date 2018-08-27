'Being 16 and Afraid of Holding Your Girlfriend's Hand': #MeQueer is Questioning the Great Heterosexual Privilege



Being afraid of kissing a girl at a public space for fear of straight men sexually harassing us #mequeer

— Elisa Day (@ElisaDayFiction) August 26, 2018



Not being able to introduce your partner to your parents and feeling like you need to hide your relationship from them, like you're doing something wrong. #MeQueer



— nath (@villannelle) August 26, 2018





This and many other things: #MeQueer pic.twitter.com/poflnojwsU

— D A N H (@davidninoh) August 27, 2018



Nearly crying because you saw yourself represented in a tv show for the first time. #mequeer



— Lisa 📚☕ (@LizKilljoy) August 18, 2018





Having your identity being made fun of and disrespected every day. People saying you're just trying to get attention and calling you a special snowflake. Even people from the community #MeQueer

— Álex, Local Caesarologist (@caesartendency) August 27, 2018



"I actually like this neighborhood, was thinking of moving here, how good is it?"



"Well, let me put it this way: I will not hold your hand there"#MeQueer



— Carlos Cam (@_carloscam_) August 26, 2018





I was forced to leave a shared flat once my flatmate found out I was dating a guy. #MeQueer

— 🍕 (@very_good_boye) August 26, 2018



Being 16 and afraid of holding your girlfriend's hand on the way back home #MeQueer



— Die Raposa✨ (@DieRaposa) August 25, 2018





Coming out to my mom only for her to say "what have I done wrong?" and start crying, being afraid to coming out to my dad bcs he uses the word gay as an insult and having your aunts trying to out you#mequeer

— Girl groups own me (@Twicekilledme_) August 24, 2018



#MeQueer Being years behind most of your peers in matters of sex and love. Having to constantly lie to those who are closest to you. Feeling your life would be over if your 'secret' got out. Loneliness. These are things you learn being a child/adolescent and gay.



— Ivan Hernandez (@hivan76) August 25, 2018





I was once sitting on a park, cuddling with a guy, and two little girls (around 9) were playing near.



- me: look, they're lowkey watching us

- him: yeah they're laughing omg so cute



*we kiss*

- girls: aaaaah!! gross! *they run away*



Seriously, teach your children.#MeQueer

— Victor Navarro (@cortvi) August 25, 2018



#MeQueer the other day a man pushed me and called me fucking lesbian (I'm trans masc) and he wanted to fight. I couldn't defend myself because he was bigger, so I just continued my way.

Other day in drag waiting for the bus I was called faggot by a group of machos in a car



— Dee (Sugar High Queen) (@dee_maeso) August 24, 2018





"hey, me and my friends have a bet going on whether you have a dick or a vagina."#mequeer

— Ryan Stecken (@TheRyanStecken) August 26, 2018



#mequeer being scared rejection and of moving somewhere new because you’ll have to come out to a whole new set of people even though its not really coming out its just you presenting yourself as queer despite it being quite obvious



— amisha (@sicksadwcrId) August 25, 2018





Getting raised in highly Catholic environment and being told for years that homosexuals deserve to die and that they are an abomination#mequeer

— Mateusz Brodowski (@brodowski_m) August 25, 2018



#MeQueer having my identity constantly questioned by others because I'm trans masc and I use makeup and I like "feminine" stuff. Your concept of masculinity is so fucking toxic and fragile, I'm tired



— Dee (Sugar High Queen) (@dee_maeso) August 24, 2018





crying almost every single night and not being able to explain it to your parents because they wouldn't love you anymore #MeQueer

— 〰〰〰 (@xygza) August 25, 2018



having no real lgbt models when you were younger and didnt know what was going on but finally figuring it out all alone#MeQueer



— (r)agonías (@1iramosfdz) August 24, 2018





To be told by your aunt that "homosexuals are useless because man and man cannot give birth" #MeQueer

— BritniSpritz (@vanni790114) August 25, 2018



Having your gender being constantly questioned to the point where you start doubting yourself. #MeQueer



— Janet is a Gang✨Star | 39 (@JanetOfArc) August 25, 2018





I am still policing myself to be less flamboyant and more ~masculine when I'm with people, especially with men, I don't really know #MeQueer

— Björn Jörges (@b_jorges) August 24, 2018

Living in a heteronormative society, every small acceptance is a big victory for the LGBTQ community. Even something as basic as holding hands in public without the mean stares of the onlookers is kind of a big deal for the queer community.To highlight that same privilege and also bring to light some very common, but casually ignored problems faced by the LGBTQ community, the #MeQueer hashtag has started making the rounds on Twitter.The hashtag train was started by Hartmut Schrewe who tweeted in German, “My husband is my husband and not my pal. When does this stop?”Soon, the #MeQueer hashtag caught the eye of the LGBTQ community and people started tweeting their own horror stories of #MeQueer.These tweets do not even make up for a percent worth of atrocities and discrimination the LGBTQ community continues to face. But the #MeQueer hashtag is here and it will explode and it will make us question the great heterosexual privilege.