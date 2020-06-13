'Being Kind Better than Being Correct': Video of Man Feeding Water to Monkey Goes Viral

Kindness is a virtue and a video going viral on Twitter is proof of just that.

The video was shared online by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda. The clip featured a man patiently offering water to a monkey.

In the viral footage, the monkey can be seen sitting on a fence and drinking water from a bottle.

Captioning the heartwarming clip, Susanta wrote, “Being kind is better than being correct”.

Being kind is better than being correct😊 pic.twitter.com/oqXxRzAMgF — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 10, 2020

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed more than 7,000 times.

Impressed by the noble gesture, several users couldn't stop themselves from dropping their comments on the post, with one user saying, “The debate of kindness vs being correct will be there between some conservationists but the common people will continue to be driven by emotions and do acts which may be kind but not correct”.

Another person wrote, “Being kind is the reaction of the heart. Being correct is the calculation of the mind”.

Here are some other reactions to the post.

Earlier, Susanta had uploaded a video of a man pouring water on a snake’s head on the micro-blogging site. In the astonishing clip, the reptile was seen relishing the bath.

“Summertime. And who doesn’t like a nice head bath can be dangerous. Please don’t try” Susanta had captioned the video.