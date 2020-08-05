BUZZ

Beirut Blast: From Burj Khalifa to the Pyramids, Monuments Light up in Solidarity with Lebanon

The blast in Beirut has left at least 100 dead and over 4,000 injured | Image credit: Twitter

Tuesday’s blast was the most powerful in years in Beirut, a city that is already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
The horrific explosion in Beirut has left nearly 100 persons killed and nearly 4,000 people injured. The unprecedented blast took place in a portside warehouse storing seized explosives that appear to have ignited.

Tuesday’s blast was the most powerful in years in Beirut, a city that is already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.

As photos and videos of the exact moment when the blast occurred went viral, support and solidarity for Lebanon poured in from across the world.

From the Pyramids in Giza, Egypt to Burj Khalifa in Dubai, monuments were lit up with a display of Lebanon's flag to show solidarity for the victims of the blast in Beirut.

"#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Lebanon", the building's official Twitter account tweeted.

The great Pyramids of Giza were also lit up.

Pakistani actress Mehreen Syed shared a photo of a representation of the flag of Lebanon in solidarity. The hashtag #PrayForLebanon

became viral on Twitter with several netizens tweeting their love and support for the Lebanese. Many shared artworks as well.

Meanwhile, Lebanese rescue workers have been digging through the rubble to looking for survivors of the powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital, killing 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000 in a toll that officials expected to rise.

(With inputs from Reuters)

