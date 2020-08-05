Beirut Migrant Worker Risks Life to Save Child in Explosion, Twitter Hails Her as Hero

As heartbreaking photos and videos from the Beirut blast went viral on social media, several stories of bravery have been restoring hope and faith in humanity online.

Among many such videos doing the rounds, a video of a migrant worker saving a child from getting injured in the blast has left people applauding.

Last night, a huge explosion in a port warehouse district near the centre of Beirut sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.

Everyone is sharing videos of today's deadly #BeirutBlast.Here's something else.This is the exact moment a maid risked her own life to save a little child, just as the explosion occurred.Heroes can be anywhere.pic.twitter.com/6Eq4q5Wt4G — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) August 4, 2020

In the home CCTV going viral, a woman, possibly a migrant domestic worker or daycare center employee, can be seen cleaning a child's room in Beirut with a vacuum cleaner even as the child - a little girl - hops around playfully. In the next instant, the glass windows in the room can be seen shattering under the impact of the blast.

"This is the exact moment a maid risked her own life to save a little child, just as the explosion occurred. Heroes can be anywhere," a journalist tweeted while sharing the video on Twitter.

The video garnered a lot of love and respect on Twitter. Many lauded the migrant worker for her selflessness and also commented upon the condition on migrant workers in Lebanon.

Migrant worker grabs toddler and saves her from shattered glass and windows as the second big explosion erupted in Beirut earlier today. She did not even think. Migrant workers deserve better in #Lebanon - this woman is a hero. pic.twitter.com/BKnEUl7D7J — Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) August 4, 2020

Another incredibly powerful video of a woman who appears to be a migrant worker in Lebanon, instinctively protecting a child from the Beirut blast. These are some of the worst treated & most vulnerable already, who will become even more so pic.twitter.com/QMEl2sAhCr — Joseph Willits (@josephwillits) August 4, 2020

The blast, which is said to have been caused due to the highly reactive chemical ammonium nitrate which had been stored in the warehouse, has killed at least 78 people. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab confirmed that 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored for years in the portside warehouse had blown up and that the explosion has caused unprecedented damage to the Lebanese capital.

Ghastly videos that are surfacing on the internet show the exact moment when the blast occurred and how it affected people on roads and inside their houses.