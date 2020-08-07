Beirut Man Reunites with Dog after Blast as Residents Hunt for Lost Pets, Viral Video Brings Cheer

Days after a blast in Beirut left 157 dead and nearly 5,000 injures, life is slowly inching back to normalcy in the capital city of Lebanon. And one of the toughest challenges being faced by residents who lost their pets in the explosion.

On Tuesday evening, a massive blast in a portside warehouse in the city left buildings shattered and crumbling after a stash of highly flammable ammonium nitrate that had been seized and stored in one of the warehouses caught fire.

While several lives were lost and persons injured in the blast, animals in the city have also been witnessing death, injury and trauma with pets separated from their owners. In the wake of the tragedy, a Lebanese animal rights group Animals Lebanon has been working to help distraught Beirut residents find their beloved lost pets.

The group has been calling for public action and attention in helping lost and injured animals in the aftermath of the blasts. Using social media and on-ground campaigning, the non-profit organization has managed to put together search parties and some of them are starting to yield results.

In a video by the group that was shared on YouTube by Lebanese media house 'The National', a Beirut resident can be seen reuniting with his dog after being separated from him during the blast.

A lovely bit of light in the darkness - a man being reunited with his dog after the Beirut explosion. Thanks to @AnimalsLebanon for sending this to me, and your incredible work reuniting people with their lost pets. https://t.co/TA757aXRla — Taylor Heyman (@Taylorheyman) August 5, 2020

Previously, Animals Lebanon had shared heartbreaking images of the damage the blast had caused to a shelter home for animals that the group ran in Beirut. A battered and scared cat can be seen sitting beside a bloodied window sill in the aftermath of the blast which left all glass doors and windows across the city shattered.

Major explosion rocks Beirut!Government now declares Beirut a disaster city.At 6:00 this afternoon a major explosion at the port rocked all of Beirut.Initial reports of over 70 dead and 4,000 injured.Entire buildings and homes were destroyed, and significant pic.twitter.com/oQAVptPjo0 — AnimalsLebanon (@AnimalsLebanon) August 4, 2020

In subsequent tweets, the organisation wrote, "Our hearts go to all the people who were affected, to all those who lost people, those who were injured and those who lost their homes. There are also the animals that need help. Many pets were lost or injured during the explosion and they still need help".

Call for SEARCH PARTY Our hearts go to all the people who were affected, to all those who lost people, those who were injured and those who lost their homes.There are also the animals that need help. Many pets were lost or injured during the explosion and they still need help pic.twitter.com/qKYLojohJH — AnimalsLebanon (@AnimalsLebanon) August 5, 2020

Animals Lebanon is organizing search teams for all the displaced pets during this horrific disaster.We got countless reports of helpless people who lost everything they have including their pets. We want to help as much as possible and we know many people who also want to help. — AnimalsLebanon (@AnimalsLebanon) August 5, 2020

As per a reports, the organization has already received 50 calls for help. But despite their efforts, the organisation claims that hundreds of animals and pets are still missing.

The blast massive shredded a large grain silo, devastated neighbourhoods near the port and left several city blocks littered with glass and rubble.

French and Russian rescue teams with dogs were searching the port area on Friday, the day after French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to the site, promising aid and vowing to press for reforms by Lebanon's long-entrenched political leaders.