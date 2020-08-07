BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Beirut Man Reunites with Dog after Blast as Residents Hunt for Lost Pets, Viral Video Brings Cheer

Beirut blast has left several animals and pets lost and injured | Image credit: Twitter/Animals Lebanon

An animal rights organisation called 'Animals Lebanon' has been leading search parties to help distraught Beirut residents locate their lost pets after the blast.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 7, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
Days after a blast in Beirut left 157 dead and nearly 5,000 injures, life is slowly inching back to normalcy in the capital city of Lebanon. And one of the toughest challenges being faced by residents who lost their pets in the explosion.

On Tuesday evening, a massive blast in a portside warehouse in the city left buildings shattered and crumbling after a stash of highly flammable ammonium nitrate that had been seized and stored in one of the warehouses caught fire.

While several lives were lost and persons injured in the blast, animals in the city have also been witnessing death, injury and trauma with pets separated from their owners. In the wake of the tragedy, a Lebanese animal rights group Animals Lebanon has been working to help distraught Beirut residents find their beloved lost pets.

The group has been calling for public action and attention in helping lost and injured animals in the aftermath of the blasts. Using social media and on-ground campaigning, the non-profit organization has managed to put together search parties and some of them are starting to yield results.

In a video by the group that was shared on YouTube by Lebanese media house 'The National', a Beirut resident can be seen reuniting with his dog after being separated from him during the blast.

Previously, Animals Lebanon had shared heartbreaking images of the damage the blast had caused to a shelter home for animals that the group ran in Beirut. A battered and scared cat can be seen sitting beside a bloodied window sill in the aftermath of the blast which left all glass doors and windows across the city shattered.

In subsequent tweets, the organisation wrote, "Our hearts go to all the people who were affected, to all those who lost people, those who were injured and those who lost their homes. There are also the animals that need help. Many pets were lost or injured during the explosion and they still need help".

As per a reports, the organization has already received 50 calls for help. But despite their efforts, the organisation claims that hundreds of animals and pets are still missing.

The blast massive shredded a large grain silo, devastated neighbourhoods near the port and left several city blocks littered with glass and rubble.

French and Russian rescue teams with dogs were searching the port area on Friday, the day after French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to the site, promising aid and vowing to press for reforms by Lebanon's long-entrenched political leaders.

