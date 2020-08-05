Beirut Nurse Holding 3 Babies and Attending Calls amid Shattered Glass is What Resilience Looks Like

Papers and pieces of broken glass are strewn around, dust has laced almost everything and everything seems to be shaken at this hospital. However, a nurse at the reception of this hospital in Beirut is standing tall and resilient amid the catastrophe that hit the city on Tuesday. The nurse can be seen holding three newborn babies in her arms while also attending to phone calls.

Beirut was rattled by a powerful explosion on Tuesday. The explosion sent shock waves to as far as 10 kms and buildings were rocked. Terrifying visuals of the blast that surfaced on social media showed buildings rattling and people running in panic on the streets.

According to reports, at least 75 people have died in the blast while over 4,500 have been injured. The hospitals are trying to tackle the situation and attend to the high rush of wounded citizens.

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. Health Minister Hassan Hamad said the preliminary toll was more than 70 dead and more than 3,000 wounded. He added that hospitals were barely coping and offers of aid were pouring in from Arab states and friends of Lebanon.

Online videos of the disaster's initial moments show sparks and lights inside the smoke rising from the blaze, just prior to the massive blast. That likely indicates that fireworks were involved, said Boaz Hayoun, owner of the Tamar Group, an Israeli firm that works closely with the Israeli government on safety and certification issues involving explosives.