Beirut's 'Miracle Baby' Who Was Born During the Blast Becomes a Symbol of Hope in Bleak Times

A photo that will make your heart swell with love and warmth is going viral on the internet. The photo is of a baby who was born during the Beirut blast and who has now been christened as a "miracle baby" across the world.

The baby, according to multiple reports, was born during the blast. His mother Emmanuelle Khnaisser, was reportedly being wheeled into the delivery room to give birth when the blast occurred. Despite the blast, the mother along with the assistance of medical professionals successfully managed to give birth to the baby boy.

The little one is called “miracle” baby George.

Little George's photos were shared in the social media platform Instagram by an account seemingly dedicated to the baby itself and have gone viral since. The photo, in which he is seen wrapped in a white cloth, is captioned, "'Light from Darkness, Birth from Wreckage' I'm Baby George, born on 4th of August 2020 during Beirut devastating explosion by heroes".

As one would expect, the photo has received lots of love and good wishes from the netizens.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that the August 4 blast is considered to be one of the most severe blasts in the world. The blast killed more nearly 157 people and over 5000 were injured.

