Belgian Farmer Accidentally Redraws Border With France By Moving a Single Stone

A Belgian farmer from Erquelinnes village has caused a stir after he accidentally redrew the country’s border with France by moving a stone that marks the border with his tractor to a more convenient spot. He did this without even expecting the potential for an international kerfuffle. According to BBC, the displaced border,which had been moved recently by 2.29 meters (7.5 feet), made his home country about 1,000 square meters bigger. A local history buff, who was walking along the border in the forest, spotted the stone out of place. The border between the two nations is about 620 kilometres and the stone markers that define it have been put up for more than 200 years now. The stone was laid down in 1819 and the border was unofficially marked out before the Treaty of Kortrijk sealed the deal in 1820.

This accident had all the ingredients that could have turned into a major diplomatic incident between the two European countries but luckily, the local authorities of both sides saw the funny side of it. Erquelinnes’s mayor David Lavauxshared a picture of a French TV channel shooting the video of the border stone on his Facebook page. In the caption, he wrote he was happy as the town’s size increased, however, his Bousignies-sur-Roc counterpart may not be.

The authorities from Belgium have now planned to ask the farmer to put back the stone to its previous location and resolve the matter on their level instead of involving the Franco-Belgian border commission. The commission has not been active for the last 90 years.

The Erquelinnes’s mayor said in 2019, during the 200th anniversary of the border establishment, that the stone was geo-localised precisely. Bousignies-sur-Roc is a commune on the French side. It was established in 1820 after the Battle of Waterloo that was fought in Belgium in which Napoléon got defeated.

