Belgian Mayor Accidentally Decorates Town with Penis-shaped Christmas Lights and Wants to Keep It

Little did the mayor of the Oudenburg municipality in the Belgian province of West Flanders know that the Christmas lights his department was setting up would end up looking like a penis.

The new lights made “using the colours of the city” were recently installed in the town as part of the Christmas decorations. The council's technical department planned to design the lights to look like candles, but they thought a flame at the top would be too cliché. So they put up a blue ball at the top instead.

It looked fine during the day when the lights were turned off. It was in the evening when the structure was powered on, it revealed itself. The local residents soon realised that festive décor, which comprised a long shaft with a blue tip, resembled the male genitalia.

Mayor Anthony Dumarey admitted that it was not intentional but urged people to focus on the humorous side of it.

“Of course, it was not our intention to install Christmas lights that remind people of a penis. But we do see the lighter side of the incident,” the mayor was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Dumarey said he only realised the oddity when the lights were illuminated. “'The first time I saw them during the day, I didn't pay any attention to them. Once they were illuminated, I noticed immediately,” he said.

Dumarey sees no reason to remove or replace the decor and intends to keep it that way. He sees the funny side of it and urges others to do the same in “these dark and difficult times.”

The mayor said it would have cost them around three times more had they bought the lights, so they chose the city's colours and added a blue tip on the top. The decors were created as part of a long-term plan in the area which would include illuminated pyramids.

“Let's just say that we will have the country's most talked-about Christmas lights this year,” said the mayor.