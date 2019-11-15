Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Belgium's 'Extremely Rare' Panda Twins Wave to Cameras After Getting New Names

The duo have been named Bao Di (translated as "Little brother of Tian Bao) and Bao Mei (little sister of Tian Bao).

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Belgium's 'Extremely Rare' Panda Twins Wave to Cameras After Getting New Names
Image credit: Twitter

Remember the panda twins that were born in Belgium's Pairi Daiza zoo earlier in August? The two marked 100 days of their birth on Thursday in a ceremony where zoo authorities displayed the healthy cubs to the world and also revealed their names.

While the first couple of months are always dangerous for panda babies, the duo seem to be out of the woods and have been named Bao Di (translated as "Little brother of Tian Bao) and Bao Mei (little sister of Tian Bao). Both of them are the offspring of the famous panda Hao Hao, who previously gave birth to Tian Bao in Belgium itself.

In photos released on social media, the vivacious panda cubs can be seen waving happily at the cameras!

The naming of the pandas was an elaborate affair including a public vote that lasted several days. An initial list of proposals fro the name was chosen by the Chinese Ambassador to Belgium, Cao Zhongming as well as the team from the Prairi Daiza Zoo. The names were then put to a vote online where everyone could vote for their favourite names.

The current names were chosen after about 73,000 votes.

speaking at the ceremony, the Chinese ambassador hoped that the "giant pandas could help the Belgian people better understand China, and bond us in our friendship for the future," Xinhua News reported.

An international program for the conservation of giant pandas was established by China over 30 years ago, the zoo said. In 2016, the status of giant pandas was changed from endangered to vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The mother, Hao Hao, who had been loaned to the park by China in 2014, was inseminated with the cubs in April. The birth of the cubs in august had been dubbed "extremely rare" by the zoo.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram