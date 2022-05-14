'Believe All Women Except Amber Heard': Chris Rock Siding With Johnny Depp Divides Twitter

Chris Rock took a dig at Amber Heard amid the ongoing trial in the defamation case between her and Johnny Depp. Chris was performing at his Ego Death tour in London, reports LAD Bible. Alluding to Heard having allegedly defecated on Depp’s bed, Chris said, “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard." The statement caused an uproar on the Internet, with people going up in arms for or against Chris’ comment. “Wow. And they had a relationship after that," Chris continued, implying that the sexual part of the relationship might have been the glue. He also made some other similarly polarising comments during his set, regarding “cancel culture" and its “new rules" for sex.

Public opinion in the case has been strongly divided into two conflicting narratives and all perspectives of uninvolved people must be taken with a pinch (or dollops) of salt.

@chrisrock 👏🏻👏🏻 yes believe all women except #AmberHeard Her lies have truly triggered me as a survivor of 18 yrs of abuse, and attempted murder and many more victims & survivors have told me the same.She is a perpetrator. #justsaying https://t.co/Es0iA8VJKG — Rachel Williams (@Rachel_SUTDA) May 13, 2022

Why are you all criticizing Chris Rock for saying "believe all women except Amber Heard." ?? Hes not wrong. She is an abuser and a manipulative liar. He isn't criticizing women…just Amber. And she deserves all of it.— Mallory (@mallorypotterr) May 13, 2022

That whole Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Chris Rock, Will Smith thing;that’s all a distraction.Increase of earthquakes, volcanic activity, shortage of food, coming economic collapse, impending World War 3;those are the warnings. JESUS CHRIST is coming back soon;that’s the NEWS. — JESUSisComingBack🕚 (@GoodShepherd316) May 13, 2022

Chris Rock: Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the fuck is she on? She shat in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not shitting fine. She shat in his bed. Once you shit in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything. #misogyny #IStandWithAmberHeard 💜 pic.twitter.com/KW2Kj3ARj0— Amber4Ever ✊🏻💜 (@tpwk_now) May 13, 2022

So the man who was punched out by #WillSmith is now dragging the woman who was punched out by #JohnnyDepp? Beginning to think the only thing the Fresh Prince did wrong was not taking it outside. #IStandWithAmberHeard https://t.co/po273l7HvH— The Geek Buzz (@Geekthedog) May 13, 2022

@chrisrock -what’s next, jokes about Nicole Brown Simpson?#Depp has already been judged to be a wife beater on at least 12 occasions by a British Court and for having placed Ms Heard in fear for her life. The sh*t was judged to likely be a dog’sWhy do you keep picking on women?— Ronaldinhio (@Ronaldinhio) May 14, 2022

Similarly polarising opinions continue surfacing on the Internet amid the highly publicised defamation trial in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case.

