Believe it or Not: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Were Bookies' Favourites for Nobel Peace Prize

The bets were supposedly in favour of the North Korea leader Kim Jong-un

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2018, 5:35 PM IST
Believe it or Not: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Were Bookies' Favourites for Nobel Peace Prize
U. S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during their first meeting at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (Image: AP)
Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad have won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. But here's a fun fact, did you know that US president Donald Trump and leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un were in the running to win the prestigious prize, according to bookies at least.

Turns out that the bets were heavy in favour of both the trigger-happy, nuke-loving leaders, whose combined contribution to world peace is questionable, at best. The discovery has surprised a lot of people who were left wondering how it was possible.

While it is beyond any rationale as to why Donald Trump, whose immigration policies, and insensitive, often sexist comments are a source of much international debate, would ever be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, the bets were supposedly in favour of Kim Jong-un. Analysts felt this was due to the three historic summits he held with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, leading to dramatically lowered tensions between the two countries. According to The Guardian, Kim was a popular favourite among bookies in London.

Although, Trump did hold a summit with Kim earlier this year, he immediately followed it up with wanting to unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea. Regardless of his comments, 18 Republican lawmakers wrote to the Nobel committee nominating the president for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in ending the Korean war and bring peace in the region. Yeah, right!

In this video, Trump even 'confesses' that everyone thinks he should win the Nobel Prize.

According to The Independent, Kim Jong-un had attracted over 73 percent of total bets on Bookmakers.TV a popular betting website, whereas Trump only had 25 percent of bets in favour of him.

And although neither of the two leaders won the Nobel Peace Prize, people are shocked that they were ever in the running.

























