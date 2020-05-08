Believe It or Not: Loud Fart Helps Police Find Suspect’s Hiding Place

Police cases can often get complicated, with the officials using tracking devices, GPS, phone calls and various other ways to know the whereabouts of a suspect. But can you ever imagine a fart helping the police find someone?







This may sound unbelievable but something similar happened close to Nottinghamshire in the UK. A suspect, who was on the run and was trying to hide himself in the bushes, was caught by cops all because of his loud fart.







While the identity of the wanted man has not been revealed yet, he has been arrested and taken to Mansfield Custody. The suspect reportedly was absconding since May 7. He is wanted in two cases, the police officials said.







The West Bassetlaw Police informed about the arrest on its Facebook page. “Wanted man almost gone with the wind: A trump gave away a wanted man’s hiding place after a foot chase through some woods in the early hours of the morning,” the post read.







The Facebook post also quoted PC Fenton, one of the officers who was investigating the case. “I was almost out of wind running but luckily the suspect still had some. I heard him letting rip and followed the noises to a bush,” he said.

The funny incident has left netizens laughing out loud. Almost everyone found it just too funny.







There were many hilarious comments on the police department’s post. “Brilliant. Oh my goodness this won’t be forgotten any time soon. Windy woo,” wrote a social media user.







Another user came up with a pun and said, “Police have a nose for these things.”