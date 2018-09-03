GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
»
2-min read

Believe it or Not, T-Series May Soon Dethrone Pewdiepie As the Most Subscribed YouTube Channel

T-Series Vs Pewdiepie. Who will win?

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 12:28 PM IST
Believe it or Not, T-Series May Soon Dethrone Pewdiepie As the Most Subscribed YouTube Channel
Image credits: Pewdiepie / YouTube
No, we aren't kidding.

Felix Kjellberg, popularly known as Pewdiepie is on the verge of losing his top spot as the most subscribed channel on YouTube. To an Indian channel. Yep.

T-Series, an Indian music record label and film production company, founded by Gulshan Kumar in the 1980s, is inching closer to claiming the #1 position on YouTube and this development has got the entire Internet talking.

According to YouTube tracker -- Social blade-- gamer and comedian Pewdiepie's channel is growing at a rate of 30,000+ subscribers per day, while T-Series is raking up 1,43,000 subscribers each day.

social blade

With 65million subs backing him, it is being predicted that T-Series with 60million subs is going to overtake the Swedish YouTuber in a matter of months if not more. According to the tracker, Pewdiepie will be at 71 million subs while T-Series will be well ahead at 85 million subs in next 6 months.

t - series

But what's the reason behind such a monumental growth of T-Series channel that basically uploads Bollywood songs and dance numbers?

Population and Internet boom

With a population of 1.3 billion, it comes as a no-brainer that India is one of the largest consumers of online content in the world. It is also worth noting that India overtook the US to become the world’s second-largest smartphone market back in 2017. The first being China.

With more and more Indians coming online every day and consuming content released by T-Series that often finds itself in the Trending Tab as soon a video surfaces on its channel, it doesn't come as a shocker that the music production company may touch the top spot soon and perhaps stay there for a bit longer than expected.

Just to give you an idea about the numbers T-Series is dealing with, its song video -- Guru Randhawa: Lahore released in December 2017 has 559 million views. 'Dilbar', a song from John Abraham's movie Satyameva Jayate has more than 200million views in a month's time.

Of course, Pewdiepie is aware of this and recently made a satirical video asking Indians to "smash subscribe" to defeat T-Series in this YouTube war.

"I challenge T-Series into a saber fight. Like real men. I'm throwing my glove at you T-Series. Fight me. IRL. To the death. No boxing gloves or helmets," he says jokingly.



The war is on. And Twitterati are now involved too.









However, several users on the Internet believe that there's no comparison between the two channels. While the Swedish gamer is an independent creator, T-Series is a full-fledged music production company. Also, YouTube’s search and recommendation algorithm benefits musical artists more than independent YouTube creators.

T-Series joined YouTube in 2006 and has released 12,640 videos since. Pewdiepie, who joined the platform in 2010, has 3596 videos to his name.

Just in case you're curious, you can watch the live subscriber count here:

