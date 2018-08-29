GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Believe it or Not! Tripura CM Biplab Deb is Right, Ducks Do Increase Oxygen in Ponds

Biplab Deb's 'bizarre' claims that ducks increase oxygen level in water bodies may have scientific research backing it this time.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
Believe it or Not! Tripura CM Biplab Deb is Right, Ducks Do Increase Oxygen in Ponds
(Image: PTI and Reuters)
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb loves being in the news. His 'fun facts' on man-made satellites and the Internet existing in the Mahabharata era made everyone chuckle, and perhaps even ridicule the CM. However, with his ‘claims’ that ducks are the biological aerators of the ecosystem, Deb may have had the last laugh because it is actually true.

Biplab Deb caught the Internet’s attention when at a traditional boat race event in Rudrasgar district of Tripura he announced that he will distribute 50,000 white Indian ducklings among the fisherman in the area to improve the state's rural economy, environment, and aesthetics.

“When ducks swim in water, the oxygen level automatically increases in the water body,” Deb said. “Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, Pisciculture will benefit and fish will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way.” After several memes and jokes on the CM’s recent claims, several Internet users are now pointing out that Deb’s recent ‘claims’ are actually scientific facts.

















And while Deb’s assertions may often appear bizarre at best, they are backed by a report of United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) which talks about ducks being termed as manuring machines for their efficient and labor-saving method of pond manuring.

The report also talks about ducks loosening the pond's bottom surface with their 'dabbling' and help in the release of nutrients from the soil, which increase pond productivity, and thus, “Ducks aerate the water while swimming; thus, they have been called ‘biological aerators'.”

Speaking to ANI, A Debbarma, a scientist at Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education, said that ducks are natural aerators and helped increase the oxygen levels of the water bodies.



While, it is all right to mock preposterous claims and assertions, it needs to be said that this time Biplab Deb has beaten everyone to the punch.
