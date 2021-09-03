'Bella Ciao': Indians Google Money Heist's Viral Anthem. But What Does it Mean?

Money Heist Season 5’s first bank of episodes or ‘Volume 1’ just dropped on Netflix and fans are finding it hard to keep calm. While it was released in the US and other places earlier, fans were impatiently waiting for its release in India until 12:30 IST today, when it finally appeared on the streaming platform. As Money Heist Season 5 started trending on social media, several Indians seemed to be curious about the show and started googling details about it. One of the top searches on Google was the meaning of “Bella Ciao," the iconic song that every fan of the show has on their lips.

Berlin and Professor sing the song the night before their heist at the Royal Mint of Spain. One of the main characters, Tokyo, provide the actual insight into the song and how they were introduced to it during one of her narrations in the show. She said, “The life of The Professor revolved around one idea: Resistance. His grandfather, who had fought against the fascists in Italy, taught him the song—and he taught it to us."

So excited to watch the new Money Heist season. Bella ciao bella ciao ciao ciao! pic.twitter.com/umZ6jXyiXH— Liliana (@Lilyybug) September 3, 2021

Here are some of the actual lyrics of the song:

Una mattina mi son alzato

O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao

Una mattina mi son alzato

E ho trovato l’invasor

When translated to English, it sounds like this:

One morning I awakened

Oh Goodbye beautiful, Goodbye beautiful, Goodbye beautiful! Bye! Bye!

One morning I awakened

And I found the invader.

According to Oprah Daily, Bella Ciao is an Italian folk song, which was used as an anthem for the anti-fascist resistance and sung worldwide. Now that you know the meaning and significance of Bella Ciao, it’s time to grab some popcorn and binge the show one last time.

