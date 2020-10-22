Bella, Jao: Pakistan Has Its Own 'Money Heist' But Nobody Wants to See it

Many of us have binge-watched the English Spanish series Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, which features a criminal mastermind’s plan to pull off one of the biggest heists in history.

However, a Pakistani version based on the lines of Money Heist is cracking up netizens.

The action film which is titled 50 Crores’ teaser was released on Sunday and it has an uncanny resemblance to the miniseries. The Pakistani film’s teaser was released and shared across social media platforms.

The video clip posted on Twitter by one of the stars Aijaz Aslam shows a man holding a mug-shot board, which has his name written as ‘Rahim-yk’ followed by his height and age details. The set-up, background music and the way it has been shot are very close to the promotional clips used by Money Heist.

Watch the video here:

The makers of 50 Crores even released the poster of the film on Twitter, which has an uncanny resemblance to the famous show. The tweet also divulged the film’s star cast which includes – Faysal Quraishi, Aijaz Aslam, Zhalay Sarhadi, Saboor Aly, Anoushay Abbasi, Asad Siddiqui, Naveed Raza, and Mehmood Aslam in lead roles.

An another action film is here, titled as '50 CRORE'. The cast includes Faisal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam, Asad Siddiqui, Mehmood Aslam, Saboor Ali, Faryal Mehmood, Zhalay Sarhadi, Noman Habib, Naveed Raza, Omer Shehzad & Anoushey Abbasi. #Lollywood #50Crore @aijazz7 @faysalquraishi pic.twitter.com/jsOc7RaHHd — Lollywood Movies (@Real_Lollywood) October 19, 2020

But the film didn’t garner a good response from fans and users. Many users blasted the makers for their lack of originality and then memes ensued. Check some of them out here:

One user commented mocking at the Pakistani version as Bhangra Paao in 50 crore, to the rebellious song Bella Ciao used in Money Heist.

Bella ciao in Money heistBhangra paao in 50 crore — Arnold (@dapakiguy92) October 18, 2020

One user mocked the 50 Crore film poster and commented it to be part of a parallel universe.

Money Heist in parallel universe pic.twitter.com/qmZQvpfP9M — Malaika Amir (@scoobycutee) October 18, 2020

Another user questioned the sensibility behind the cast and crew for agreeing to be part of such a rip-off. “They are gonna embarrass themselves…,” she added.

how did the cast of 50 CrOre even agreed do it.... they are gonna embrass themselves... — Aiman Shamim (@jerriee293) October 18, 2020

Aijaz Aslam, while responding to the heavy trolling said, the audience should wait and see the how the project pans out and then jump to conclusions.