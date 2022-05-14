Belly Dancer Performs at Funeral, Internet is Amazed

A video of an unusual tribute by a woman at a funeral is going viral on social media. The clip opens with a woman dancing at a funeral gathering. She was grooving to a song from Salman Khan’s film Wanted. People, who came to the ceremony, were seen enjoying the performance.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Are they happy or sad?" And, within no time, the post has spread like wildfire.

The visuals came as a surprise to everyone. When a loved one dies, people mourn. They sit and pray for the departed soul. However, it was the complete opposite in this video. News18 couldn’t verify where the video was from.

Internet viewers were surprised to see what was happening in the tribute meeting. The girl was seen dancing comfortably. There is a picture of an elderly woman in the background, making it clear that it was a tribute meet for her.

A person wrote, “Seeing such a funeral ceremony, souls from heaven will also start dancing".

Another said that he also wanted a similar funeral meeting.

Some even tagged their friends and demanded a similar tribute meeting.

