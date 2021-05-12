'He Never Left My Side': Beloved Pug 'Dexter' Who Passed Away From Illness Receives Extravagant Funeral

A 7-year-old pug from Allentown, Pennsylvania — Dexter Beville got a lavish funeral. The pug died on April 27 from an apparent illness. He had gotten sick in February and had to spend four days in the hospital. According to his obituary, Dexter — who was also known as Bruiser — was born in 2014 to late Galaxy and Leinda Rockmore. He came into his owner’s family when he was 9 weeks old. Until his death, he didn’t leave his owner’s side. His owner, Tim Beville Jr, who is a pastor and preacher, posted the pictures from his pet’s funeral on his Facebook account.

His post went viral with more than 53,000 likes and 85,000 shares. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you to everyone that came out tonight to say goodbye to Dexter! The love is so appreciated! Run Free Dexter!”

The funeral took place in a room replete with flowers, in the centre hung a large blanket from the ceiling which had an embroidered version of Dexter’s little pug mug. Beneath the blanket was an open casket in which Dexter rested in peace. The pug, draped with blue blankets, looked adorable with a blue bow tie on his collar and his head resting on a blue chew toy.

On one of the corners of the room, there was a table that held a sign-in book for funeral attendees, as well as a small program whose back page showed an image of the dog-owner duo looking into each other’s eyes, under a banner that said “I Will Miss You Forever”. Sharing more details about his beloved pet, Tim wrote that Dexter loved to sing along to YouTube videos and loved playing with blue coloured toys but hated the rain.

This wasn’t Tim’s only parting gift for his beloved pug. He also received a published obituary from his owner, in addition to a video tribute.

