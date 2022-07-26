Ben Affleck Fell Asleep on Boat During Honeymoon with JLo and Became an Instant Meme

Ben Affleck took a little nap while on a yacht on his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez and became an instant meme on the Internet. Again. The actor’s fans couldn’t be happier for him and are glad he’s catching up on some good old rest. The couple who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony went on a trip to France and the photo was clicked while they were out on a river cruise on the Seine River in Paris.

Ben is no stranger to being turned into a meme. Earlier, he spoke about the “Sad Affleck” memes that came out of a press junket. He told the Los Angeles Times that he found the memes funny personally but it was not the same when it came to how they affected his children.

“I mean, there’s nobody who hasn’t felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?’” he was quoted as saying. He also spoke about how he came to stop caring about public perception of him. Fortunately, this time the context is much more cheerful.

the imagery ben affleck has given us over the years. so evocative pic.twitter.com/M01ulfOwpv — Lauren Puckett-Pope (@laurpuckett) July 23, 2022

Can’t believe how many new Ben Affleck Existential Exhaustion pics we’re getting this week. Blessed. pic.twitter.com/xuDJ27unf3 — ( …) (@EmmaTolkin) July 26, 2022

Ben Affleck after watching midman 2022. pic.twitter.com/ihThz9gJ77 — DAHIYA #IStandWithRayFisher (@DahiyaKnight) July 24, 2022

Mentally I am asleep on a boat with Ben Affleck pic.twitter.com/olBkHpOGJO — elaine benes burner (@ungracefulg) July 25, 2022

Batman*** All images by me. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/o0QVcE07v5 — Ronaldo Spettacolare (@Spettacomedy) July 25, 2022

Bennifer set off for the City of Light and they were joined by 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maxwell as well as Affleck’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. Entertainment portal ET also confirmed that this was more of a trip than a honeymoon.

Earlier last week, the couple were spotted exploring Paris as they prepared to celebrate Lopez’s 53rd birthday on Sunday. Lopez and Affleck held hands as they walked around the Louvre Museum and enjoyed time at a nearby restaurant.

