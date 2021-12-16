Ben Affleck Slammed for Blaming Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for His Alcoholism

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he got candid about his struggles with alcoholism during his marriage with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Making an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Affleck said, “I’d probably still be drinking. It’s part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped. I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution." According to People’s Magazine, Affleck, who shares three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 with Garner, has been to rehab for alcohol addiction several times like in 2001, 2017, and 2018.

Affleck’s comments, however, were not received well as netizens took to social media to slam the Argo director for throwing his former wife under the bus for his own struggles.

Have a look:

Did #BenAffleck throw #JenniferGarner, the mother of his children, under the bus? Says he felt trapped in his marriage, blaming her for his drinking? And something like, his children’s well being is the most important thing. Has he learned nothing from all the stints in rehab?— Lisa G-S 🌻 (@hairrence) December 15, 2021

It sounds like Jennifer Garner should have been the one drinking scotch and sleeping on the couch. You were the problem, Affleck. YOU! That woman showed your alcoholic ass nothing but love after you disrespected her the way you did. Grow up, Batman. #JenniferGarner #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/iMvKSzhXNv— It’s Just Chaos (@_xxChaos71xx_) December 15, 2021

.⁦@BenAffleck⁩ blaming your marriage to #JenniferGarner for your drinking is one of the more pathetic excuses & not a good look w/your kids. She’s an awesome & substantive woman. You seem to be a whiny pathetic man who doesn’t admit his own failings. https://t.co/N5DaCRNPWH— lh (@lucinda_herbert) December 14, 2021

The best thing about Ben Affleck was #JenniferGarner. She is class, compassion & dignity. Perhaps Ben thinks reuniting with an ex on the rebound is somehow empowering… all it shows is how little he has evolved. He can stay stuck. He never deserved Jennifer Garner.— Rochelle Saenz-Lopez (@Rochell21664616) December 15, 2021

I'm a licensed clinical social worker and I have specialized in Addictions Treatment for over 10 years. Trust me when I say no one and no situation can "make" you drink. #JenniferGarner is not to blame for Ben Affleck's alcoholism. Alcoholics drink b/c it's what they do.— Erin Bogart (@erin_bogart) December 15, 2021

I think Ben Affleck is just mad because he was married to someone who is a much more talented actor than he will ever be. #JenniferGarner— President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) December 15, 2021

You know who the trapped one was? Jennifer. Not Ben. She dealt with his spiraling and put on a brave face while taking care of their kids and knowing her marriage was imploding. #BenAffleck #JenniferGarner https://t.co/EcayXwZ8Aj— Truth Teller (@Draggerofliars) December 15, 2021

Affleck clarified his comments later during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, reported People’s Magazine. During the segment, he said, “I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."

