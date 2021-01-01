Ben Affleck Struggling to Keep His Dunkin' Donuts Tray Together is 2020 in a Nutshell

Looks like even the Batman needs a helping hand. American star Ben Affleck was recently papped struggling, juggling a tray of Dunkin’ iced coffees and munchkins on his way out-- something that caught the attention of social media instantly.

48-year-old was snapped in California’s Pacific Palisades, a report in Page Six noted.

Affleck who has appeared as Batman in Justice League, Batman v Superman, and Suicide Squad, was snapped holding orders from the Dunkin’ Donuts along with a package when he seemed to struggle to keep his stuff together. Sounds very much like 2020 in a nutshell, right?

That is exactly what the Twitterati thought who came across Affleck's candid pics and couldn't help but wonder if the photos of the actor were an accurate representation of the dreadful year that has been 2020.

Fortunately for him and all of us, Affleck kept it all together, giving us the perfect motivation we needed while heading to 2021.

Ben Affleck continues to be a mirror of my own emotions pic.twitter.com/RobxzsrONZ — Maggie ‘The Tiny Tosser’ Jasmin (@Magsalicious) December 31, 2020

my year summed up in two ben affleck photos pic.twitter.com/PKeHplewtv — song kang only (@jangstar97) December 31, 2020

Ben Affleck with buff arms spills @dunkindonuts delivery (31/December/2020) pic.twitter.com/VGXQ3Gcvcw — ʙᴇꜱᴛ ᴏꜰ ʙᴇɴ ᴀꜰꜰʟᴇᴄᴋ (@BestAffleck) December 31, 2020

New Ben Affleck Dunkin pic just dropped pic.twitter.com/GHFXPXHPbN — Colin Young (@ColinYovng) December 31, 2020

Is this Ben Affleck or a Boston cryptid or both pic.twitter.com/Px25huqgwV — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) December 31, 2020

Candid pics of Ben Affleck have helped me be ok with not being famous. — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) December 31, 2020

Ben Affleck has been me all of 2020 and I love it. pic.twitter.com/IVzOGGItwM — Queer and full of fear. (@OpenInqueery) December 31, 2020

2020 in one picture. Ben Affleck style. pic.twitter.com/aXorsPKutz — Koko (@Kokomothegreat) December 31, 2020

2020 coming for Ben Affleck’s Dunkin is simply uncalled for pic.twitter.com/OWQz13sXK4 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) December 31, 2020

Ben Affleck as 2020 pic.twitter.com/F30XexviRy — jay ✦⁺ (@pineapplebreads) December 31, 2020

Ben Affleck is my entire 2020 existence pic.twitter.com/vojP4JYaLX — Big Strap Energy (@LocanasMua) December 31, 2020

Ben Affleck picking up his delivered Dunkin wearing a Boston T-shirt is the most Boston and the most 2020 thing ever. pic.twitter.com/2fxLdkWrO4 — Joey Rodriguez (@joeyrdz81) December 31, 2020

Ben Affleck Robert Pattinson Being extremely memeworthy and Batman pic.twitter.com/6wyGlcvI3n — bb (@boomborks) January 1, 2021

the only thing keeping me sane rn is these horrendous photos of ben affleck pic.twitter.com/MwQGuLnT2y — ° kelli ₒ (@misslaurapaImer) December 31, 2020

hard to believe how ugly and stupid this year has been and how every subsequent year it will only get worse anyway heres Ben Affleck struggling with his ice coffees and munchkins lol pic.twitter.com/VJMKTIpwY7 — ⚰️ (@hedlike_a_hole) December 31, 2020

really appreciating the artful drama I get from both the Ben Affleck Dunkin’s photo and a chaotic Renaissance painting pic.twitter.com/TLdYmtxjYf — wait who even am i (@_k8tlin) January 1, 2021

Be good, 2021.