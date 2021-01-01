News18 Logo

Ben Affleck Struggling to Keep His Dunkin' Donuts Tray Together is 2020 in a Nutshell

Photos tweeted by @_k8tlin (Snapped by BACKGRID).

American star Ben Affleck was recently papped struggling, juggling a tray of Dunkin’ iced coffees and munchkins on his way out-- something that has caught the attention of social media instantly.

Buzz Staff

Looks like even the Batman needs a helping hand. American star Ben Affleck was recently papped struggling, juggling a tray of Dunkin’ iced coffees and munchkins on his way out-- something that caught the attention of social media instantly.

48-year-old was snapped in California’s Pacific Palisades, a report in Page Six noted.

Affleck who has appeared as Batman in Justice League, Batman v Superman, and Suicide Squad, was snapped holding orders from the Dunkin’ Donuts along with a package when he seemed to struggle to keep his stuff together. Sounds very much like 2020 in a nutshell, right?

That is exactly what the Twitterati thought who came across Affleck's candid pics and couldn't help but wonder if the photos of the actor were an accurate representation of the dreadful year that has been 2020.

Fortunately for him and all of us, Affleck kept it all together, giving us the perfect motivation we needed while heading to 2021.

Be good, 2021.


