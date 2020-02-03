'Ben Stokes': English Cricketer Reveals What He Would Say to Virat Kohli Over a Phone Call

"If you know, you know."

World Cup hero Ben Stokes, last year, had famously said that he was "tired" of being mentioned in tweets (especially from Indians) all the time which suggested that Indian skipper Virat Kohli actually pronounced the English all-rounder’s name every time he broke into a celebration at the pitch - a curse that happens to rhyme with Stokes' name.

Now if you know Kohli, the Delhi boy in him spitting North Indian gaalis / minute can put even Eminem to shame - every time the former is animated on the field.

I may delete Twitter just so I don’t have to see another tweet reading “He’s saying Ben Stokes”(when he’s clearly not)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what ‍♂️‍♂️it was funny the first 100,000 times. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 16, 2019

Happy, sad, angry, winning or losing - Kohli really, really loves "Ben Stokes".

Come Monday, ESPNcricinfo's official Twitter account shared a photo of Kohli clad in Indian jersey, making a phone call. The skipper was snapped after India registered famous 5-0 T20I series victory over New Zealand, first-ever team to do so.

"If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?" the account tweeted and turned the Kohli photo into a hilarious caption contest.

If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him? pic.twitter.com/IKJfe82rpX — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 3, 2020

But then Ben Stokes arrived and won the contest by a huge margin. What did he tweet? "Ben Stokes."

“Ben Stokes” if you know you know https://t.co/xgZtYFQAoR — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 3, 2020

Kohli be like on other side : pic.twitter.com/ipxhcXnqaK — Googly (@Dubaki_) February 3, 2020

In the famous words of former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain...

You cannot do that Ben Stokes ..... — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019

The expletive has been a long-standing joke in the cricket discourse, and has over the years resulted in some never-ending memes.

😂“I feel so proud when india takes a wicket because each time they take a wicket, Virat Kohli takes my name. You can find that out by reading his lips” - Ben Stokes pic.twitter.com/0a9uoe2yKc — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 12, 2019

