2-min read

'Ben Stokes': English Cricketer Reveals What He Would Say to Virat Kohli Over a Phone Call

Ben Stokes is obsessed with Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli is obsessed with Ben Stokes.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
'Ben Stokes': English Cricketer Reveals What He Would Say to Virat Kohli Over a Phone Call
Image tweeted by @icc | File image of Ben stokes / World Cup 2019 Final.

"If you know, you know."

World Cup hero Ben Stokes, last year, had famously said that he was "tired" of being mentioned in tweets (especially from Indians) all the time which suggested that Indian skipper Virat Kohli actually pronounced the English all-rounder’s name every time he broke into a celebration at the pitch - a curse that happens to rhyme with Stokes' name.

Now if you know Kohli, the Delhi boy in him spitting North Indian gaalis / minute can put even Eminem to shame - every time the former is animated on the field.

Happy, sad, angry, winning or losing - Kohli really, really loves "Ben Stokes".

Come Monday, ESPNcricinfo's official Twitter account shared a photo of Kohli clad in Indian jersey, making a phone call. The skipper was snapped after India registered famous 5-0 T20I series victory over New Zealand, first-ever team to do so.

"If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?" the account tweeted and turned the Kohli photo into a hilarious caption contest.

But then Ben Stokes arrived and won the contest by a huge margin. What did he tweet? "Ben Stokes."

Fans were Ben-stoked. Sorry.

In the famous words of former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain...

The expletive has been a long-standing joke in the cricket discourse, and has over the years resulted in some never-ending memes.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

