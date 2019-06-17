Take the pledge to vote

Ben Stokes Might Just Delete His Twitter Account and He Blames Virat Kohli for it

In a viral tweet, Stokes on Sunday said he was tired of being mentioned in tweets all the time which suggest that Kohli actually pronounces the English all-rounder’s name every time he breaks into celebration at the pitch.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Ben Stokes Might Just Delete His Twitter Account and He Blames Virat Kohli for it
England all-rounder Ben Stokes. (Pic: AFP)
While Virat Kohli was immersed in matters of utmost national importance by leading his team to a victory against Pakistan in a World Cup match at Manchester, England all-rounder Ben Stokes sported some good old English humour on the Indian captain’s generous use of a certain curse word.

In a viral tweet, Stokes on Sunday said he was tired of being mentioned in tweets all the time which suggest that Kohli actually pronounces the English all-rounder’s name every time he breaks into celebration at the pitch – when he’s actually evoking a north Indian curse word of common parlance.

Joking around, the English cricketer said that he may just have to delete his Twitter account after being poked for the nth time with a tweet that evokes his name every time Kohli breaks into his little display of emotions.

Now we all know what he was referring to, and completely notwithstanding the Code of Cricket, wouldn’t a match be nothing but a flurry of arms and legs, out of which comes a ball, if it wasn’t for some passionate expletives hurled here and there?

As expected, Stokes’ tweet soon went viral on Twitter, with users flooding the cricketer with GIFs of Kohli mouthing the curse word in celebration.

This has been a long-standing joke in the cricket discourse, and has over the years resulted in some of the finest memes that we have painstakingly complied here for you. Indian actor-entertainer Jaaved Jaaferi is one of the people who has previously made this joke.

Here, have a look:

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs after setting an initial target of 337 runs for their neighbours in Manchester on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Ben Stokes will be up against Virat Kohli in the World Cup on June 30, when hosts England will lock horns with India at Edgbaston, in what will be the 38th game of the tournament.​

