Ben Stokes Struggling to Watch Nail-biting Finish to Ashes Test Was All of Us

You can do that, Ben Stokes. Nasser Hussain would approve. England, returning from a 3-0 series defeat, were given an uphill ask of 388 by Australia to chase in the fourth Test of the Ashes series at the SCG. Bring the final day into the mix and cricket fans from across the world were hooked. As it turned out, England hung on for a gripping draw with just one wicket left to deny Australia a 4-0 series lead in the fourth Ashes Test. Number 11 batsman James Anderson safely played out a tense final over from leg-spinner Steve Smith as England ended on 270 for nine in a heart-pumping finish. It all came down to the last over of the Test with eight fielders crowding around the bat as Anderson fended off Smith’s spin.

Just before the final tense balls of the SCG, England star all-rounder Ben Stokes was snapped along the boundary ropes who could barely bring himself to watch what was unfolding on the field. Visibly nervous, Stokes accurately summed up the thrilling Test for the rest of the world.

The final over adventures of Ben Stokes #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Kil9XNG3cE— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 9, 2022

Ben Stokes perfectly summarising the whole nation in that moment.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/oJAMj2ssg5— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 9, 2022

Ben Stokes was all of us watching that last over! Wow what a ride. So much to love about that match. Test cricket! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/pNvwOujjwy— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 9, 2022

Looked that Ben Stokes' reaction when one delivery left, he is so nervous that moment. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/xkVC01La46— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 9, 2022

Looked that Ben Stokes' reaction when one delivery left, he is so nervous that moment. #Ashes Long live Test Cricket pic.twitter.com/R4gsf63GgV— (@muhammadkaif158) January 9, 2022

Last ball. Ben Stokes says it all. Time cricket. Proper cricket. Nothing else. pic.twitter.com/Ixu1CDrxsC— John A Williams (@JAWChaos) January 9, 2022

Meanwhile, David Warner posted a note for his teammate and said he couldn’t be more proud of Usman Khawaja on his comeback and recalled their journey from cricketing brothers to now as fathers.

“Childhood brothers, now father’s and I could not be anymore prouder of @usman_khawajy comeback. We started throwing balls up against a wall at Waverley oval watching our brothers play cricket. Grew up playing the game we love together and against, but now back in the same team living our dreams together as father’s. This is what dreams are made of, sharing it with your family and closest friends. #brothersforlife #cricket #bond," Warner posted on Instagram.

