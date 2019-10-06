Ben Stokes' Reaction to Rohit Sharma's Outburst at Pujara Sums up Every Desi's Feelings

Rohit Sharma has had a dream debut for India as a Test opener in the ongoing match being played against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. After smashing 176 runs in the first innings, the star batsman followed it up with another glorious ton, this time accumulating 127 runs that included ten boundaries and seven maximums.

While doing so, Sharma also became the only player to register hundreds in each innings of debut Test as an opener. Thanks to his brutal twin tons, the debutant opener surpassed Navjot Singh Sidhu’s record of hitting most sixes in a Test for India and also Wasim Akram's record of 12 sixes in a Test. Sidhu had hit eight sixes in a Test, while Rohit smashed a whopping 13 maximums.

However, there was a moment in the match which the 32-year-old batsman wouldn't want to look back at.

On Saturday, Sharma, who was on strike in the 26th over, called for a quick single to which his partner on the other end, Cheteshwar Pujara, promptly denied.

Distraught on missing out on what he thought was a run, Sharma apparently used a Hindi expletive to express his feelings to Pujara. All of which caught on the stump mic.

Cricket fans who were closely watching the match had plenty of laughs and memes. For one, they were surprised it wasn't Kohli on the big screen.

Pujara to Rohit Sharma after hearing slang from Rohit :#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/bUAERQQOtd — ANKUR (@ankur7373) October 5, 2019

Pujara had scored 7 runs off 60 balls when Rohit Sharma shouted at him, "Puji bhaag behanc***". Thereafter Pujara scored 40 off next 29 balls.Nothing motivates a desi guy like a friendly abuse from peers. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 5, 2019

The viral video from the incident (now taken down), caught the fancy of English allrounder Ben Stokes, who happened to mention Indian skipper Virat Kohli in his tweet talking about Sharma's curse words.

This time it’s Rohit not Virat....if you know you know — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 5, 2019

Even Harbhajan Singh couldn't help but laugh at the incident.

In case you need a refresher, World Cup hero Ben Stokes, earlier this year, had said that he was tired of being mentioned in tweets (especially from Indians) all the time which suggested that Kohli actually pronounced the English all-rounder’s name every time he broke into a celebration at the pitch - a curse that happens to rhyme with Stokes' name.

I may delete Twitter just so I don’t have to see another tweet reading “He’s saying Ben Stokes”(when he’s clearly not)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what ‍♂️‍♂️it was funny the first 100,000 times. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 16, 2019

The expletive has been a long-standing joke in the cricket discourse, and has over the years resulted in some never-ending memes.

“I feel so proud when india takes a wicket because each time they take a wicket, Virat Kohli takes my name. You can find that out by reading his lips” - Ben Stokes pic.twitter.com/0a9uoe2yKc — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 12, 2019

Meanwhile, South Africa needs 363 runs to win the match on the fifth and final day of the Vizag Test. The visitors have seven wickets in hand. You can catch the live updates here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.