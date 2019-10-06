Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Ben Stokes' Reaction to Rohit Sharma's Outburst at Pujara Sums up Every Desi's Feelings

Distraught on missing out on what he thought was a run, Rohit Sharma apparently used a Hindi expletive to express his feelings to Pujara. This was caught on the stump mic.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ben Stokes' Reaction to Rohit Sharma's Outburst at Pujara Sums up Every Desi's Feelings
AFP image.

Rohit Sharma has had a dream debut for India as a Test opener in the ongoing match being played against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. After smashing 176 runs in the first innings, the star batsman followed it up with another glorious ton, this time accumulating 127 runs that included ten boundaries and seven maximums.

While doing so, Sharma also became the only player to register hundreds in each innings of debut Test as an opener. Thanks to his brutal twin tons, the debutant opener surpassed Navjot Singh Sidhu’s record of hitting most sixes in a Test for India and also Wasim Akram's record of 12 sixes in a Test. Sidhu had hit eight sixes in a Test, while Rohit smashed a whopping 13 maximums.

However, there was a moment in the match which the 32-year-old batsman wouldn't want to look back at.

On Saturday, Sharma, who was on strike in the 26th over, called for a quick single to which his partner on the other end, Cheteshwar Pujara, promptly denied.

Distraught on missing out on what he thought was a run, Sharma apparently used a Hindi expletive to express his feelings to Pujara. All of which caught on the stump mic.

Cricket fans who were closely watching the match had plenty of laughs and memes. For one, they were surprised it wasn't Kohli on the big screen.

The viral video from the incident (now taken down), caught the fancy of English allrounder Ben Stokes, who happened to mention Indian skipper Virat Kohli in his tweet talking about Sharma's curse words.

Even Harbhajan Singh couldn't help but laugh at the incident.

In case you need a refresher, World Cup hero Ben Stokes, earlier this year, had said that he was tired of being mentioned in tweets (especially from Indians) all the time which suggested that Kohli actually pronounced the English all-rounder’s name every time he broke into a celebration at the pitch - a curse that happens to rhyme with Stokes' name.

The expletive has been a long-standing joke in the cricket discourse, and has over the years resulted in some never-ending memes.

Meanwhile, South Africa needs 363 runs to win the match on the fifth and final day of the Vizag Test. The visitors have seven wickets in hand. You can catch the live updates here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram