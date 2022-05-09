Benedict Cumberbatch Recounts Being 'Beaten' by Will Smith But it's Not How You Think

Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the camp of those taking potshots at Will Smith over the slapgate fiasco at Oscars 2022. During his Saturday Night Live monologue, the Doctor Strange star made fun of both Will and himself for losing the Oscar to Will. Both actors had been nominated for Best Actor by the Academy, but Will took it home for his performance in King Richard. “I didn’t win," Benedict said, mentioning his nomination for Power of the Dog. “I was beaten by Will Smith," he quipped, before adding dramatically, “Not physically! Not physically."

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/4BOCqXDPQa— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 8, 2022

“I didn’t win the Oscar…I was beat by Will Smith."I can't believe BENEDICT said that… — Jayden (@GemBiscuits) May 8, 2022

Benedict’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) has just hit the screens. The sequel to the 2016 film marks the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the cloaked superhero while Wanda Maximoff appears in a brand new avatar — the Scarlett Witch. Embracing her witchy alter-ego, Wanda has the Darkhold at the tip of her fingers and clearly, her motives are disapproved by Strange, Wong (Benedict Wong) and others. While they not only have Wanda to deal with, Strange also goes from tackling one ‘kid’ in Spider-Man: No Way Home — Tom Holland’s Peter Parker — to another America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Recently, Chris Rock, the other person at other end of the slapgate drama, also made a Will Smith joke at a rather inopportune moment, though indeed opportune for the joke. Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage by an audience member at the Hollywood Bowl and Chris Rock seemed to spot an opportunity to crack a Will Smith slapgate joke. Needless to say, he took it. As per a Page Six report, the audience member who attacked Dave had a fake gun that had a real knife inside it. The assailant has been identified as Isaiah Lee, 23. Dave was performing there as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, with one particular moment between Dave and Chris drawing attention. After the attack, Chris went up on stage to check if Dave was alright, and quipped: “Was that Will Smith?"

