GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Benetton Used A Picture of Migrants To Sell Sweaters. Twitter Isn't Having It

Benetton's marketing strategy is an insensitive take on the life of real people.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2018, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Benetton Used A Picture of Migrants To Sell Sweaters. Twitter Isn't Having It
Benetton's marketing strategy is an insensitive take on the life of real people.
Italian clothing retailer United Colors of Benetton recently tweeted out a picture of migrants waiting in a queue right after departing from a boat that brought them into the country.

From the image, it is very obvious that not only are the people migrants, but they are seeking refuge of some sort. Even a red cross worker is pictured in the post.

The migrants all appear to be women of color and some of the kids have their faces pixelated out. The women's privacy, however, wasn't as respected.

The picture is credited to Orietta Scardino and ANSA.

benneton1


Naturally, there was much outrage on social media.







benenton6

bennttonsomenumber

And while people are trying to justify Benneton's cause by stating that they are trying to raise awareness, people are not having it, and see the insensitive advertising for what it is - insensitive.







Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini also criticised Benetton’s campaign on Twitter, writing: “Am I the only one to find this despicable?”



The migrants in the photos were among hundreds left stranded at sea after Italy’s government refused them entry before they were eventually taken to Spain.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You