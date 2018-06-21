English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Benetton Used A Picture of Migrants To Sell Sweaters. Twitter Isn't Having It
Benetton's marketing strategy is an insensitive take on the life of real people.
Italian clothing retailer United Colors of Benetton recently tweeted out a picture of migrants waiting in a queue right after departing from a boat that brought them into the country.
From the image, it is very obvious that not only are the people migrants, but they are seeking refuge of some sort. Even a red cross worker is pictured in the post.
The migrants all appear to be women of color and some of the kids have their faces pixelated out. The women's privacy, however, wasn't as respected.
The picture is credited to Orietta Scardino and ANSA.
Naturally, there was much outrage on social media.
And while people are trying to justify Benneton's cause by stating that they are trying to raise awareness, people are not having it, and see the insensitive advertising for what it is - insensitive.
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini also criticised Benetton’s campaign on Twitter, writing: “Am I the only one to find this despicable?”
The migrants in the photos were among hundreds left stranded at sea after Italy’s government refused them entry before they were eventually taken to Spain.
Labelling this picture by ur brand and then defending it as 'being for awareness' seems opportunistic of @benetton in times wen capitalism is threatening fabrics of humanity. 'Benetton' tag on the picis like those u see on designer clothes.. #StopThatTag #CapitalismOfBenetton
— Risheek Raizada (@RisheekRish) June 20, 2018
It is absolutely deplorable that you and @OToscani have used images of vulnerable people in genuine and significant distress to advertise for profit- I hope this backfires spectacularly for you. — RachL (@Talbot_Tweets) June 20, 2018
Benetton are doing this to raise their own brand awareness - they could have donated money to the rescue organisations but chose not to. This is not something designed to help others. I only hope they feel ashamed enough to make a donation.
— Clare Herbert (@clarecharliecat) June 20, 2018
Please look at what Benetton is doing to sell sweaters. It is showing the migrants disembarking from charity boats. The charity that owns the boat has condemned the Benetton adverts. — Alice Onwordi (@Alicethegoodone) June 20, 2018
🔴 INFORMATION sur l'usage des images de SOS MEDITERRANEE. pic.twitter.com/E5gUuKpbVx
— SOS MEDITERRANEE France (@SOSMedFrance) June 19, 2018
