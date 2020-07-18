Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Says Drink Cow Urine to Fight Coronavirus

Six months into a global pandemic and we don't have a vaccine to counter the invisible virus, even though human trials are still being fast-tracked across the world.

In the midst of this, West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP, Dilip Ghosh, has recommended drinking cow urine to fight the virus.

"If I talk about cows, people fall sick. I tell them a donkey will not understand the worth of cow. This is India, the land of Lord Krishna and here cows are God, we worship. We will have cow urine to stay healthy. Take ayurvedic medicine and don't worry," said Dilip Ghosh on Thursday while holding 'Chai pe Charcha' in Durgapur, reported The Times of India.

He also added how home remedies can apparently come handy: "Tulsi is used in every Puja, Bengal Quince is used to worshiping Lord Shiva. Tulsi and Bengal Quince are given to us as 'prasad'. Our forefathers have practised that to stay healthy. Cow urine and stool are used in 'panchamrit' (Hindu religious solution), that too for the same purpose."

This is also not the first time that the Bengal BJP president has made a controversial statement on cows. In November 2019, Mr. Ghosh said cow’s milk contains gold, a statement that sparked widespread criticism in social and political circles. Earlier this year in May, Mr. Ghosh said there was no harm in drinking cow urine and said he consumed cow urine, reports The Hindu.

But contrary to what the BJP president has said, cow urine does not, in fact kill coronavirus. While you may be swayed by the similar-sounding claims as part of viral WhatsApp forwards, Indian scientists fighting fake news have debunked the theory.