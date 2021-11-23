Bengal E-rickshaw Driver Offers Free Rides to Those Who Answer His GK Questions Correctly

There is no dearth of motivational stories on the internet, which in some way or the other inspire us to stay positive despite the harsh situations. These everyday tales not only make headlines but also get shared widely on social media platforms. However, there are some first-hand episodes that manage to soar above the rest. Today, we bring you one such never-heard-before story of an e-rickshaw driver. A Facebook user named Sankalan Sarkar had shared a detailed post about an e-rickshaw driver, who hails from Bengal’s Liluah (Howrah district). The user was impressed with the rickshaw driver’s unique way to offer free rides. As per the post, the driver who goes by the name Suranjan Karmakar informed Sankalan and his wife that he will not charge them any fare only if they answer 15 general knowledge questions.

Sankalan first thought that the driver was not too happy with the fare and would possibly double it if they answer even one question incorrectly. But to the user’s surprise, it was not the case.

Though Sankalan told the driver that he would give him the fare anyway, he was eager to hear the questions. The first question was, “Who wrote Jana Gana Mana Adhi?"The name of the national anthem is Jana Gana Mana and the extra word ‘Adhi’ in the question made Sankalan think the driver was out of his mind. But when the second question came up, Sankalan realised the GK quiz was real.

The question was, “Who was the first CM of West Bengal?” Sankalan made a guess –B.C.Ray.Unfortunately, it was wrong.

The Facebook user shared that the quiz went on for a while and covered a wide range of topics, from Sridevi’s birthdate to the world’s first test-tube baby. Sankalan wanted to make the driver taste his own medicine, hence, he posed a couple of GK questions too. However, to his surprise, Suranjan answered them all.

After the quiz, the driver told Sankalan that he had dropped out of school in 6th standard owing to financial constraints. But to date, he has a habit of reading till 2 AM. Well, this is not all, Suranjan informed that he is also a member of the Liluah Book Fair Foundation.

