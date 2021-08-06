Bengal Floods: Family Takes Shelter on Neighbour's Terrace With 11-Month-Old Baby

Torrential rains during the monsoon continue to disrupt the livelihood of common people in many states. In Bengal, a family was seen taking shelter on a neighbour’s roof with their 11-month-old baby in Ghatal, West Medinipur district. The child has been forced to live on the neighbour’s roof with the family for the past four days. The family members said that their house has been submerged in water due to incessant rainfall in the area for the last few days.

The family lives in ward number 6 of Ghatal town. They also took the child to a nearby hospital for the vaccination that was scheduled this month. They reached the hospital in a boat. The water level of the river passing through the cities in Bengal continues to rise with rainfall. After the roads, now the houses are submerged in water. Many families have taken shelter in terraces. People were also seen struggling to wade through waist-deep water in the district.

According to media reports, a total of 212 relief camps have been opened up by the district administration in West Midnapore. According to state government estimates, 172 gram panchayats and seven municipalities of the district were flooded.

As many as 16 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. The state government has declared to provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims. Nearly 3 lakh people were rendered homeless and got displaced after heavy rainfall in many districts of West Bengal in the last few days.

The condition worsened after the discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams, which inundated major parts of the districts of West Midnapore, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Hooghly, Howrah, and South 24 Parganas.

The Army and the Air Force have also been engaged in rescue operations in many parts of the state.

