At a glance, Shibnibas looks like any other nondescript town, like the numerous quaint settlements dotted along several states in India. The river Churni, a distributary of the Mathabhanga river, a transboundary water body between India and Bangladesh, flows through Shibnibas among other areas in Bengal’s Nadia district. But what sets this little-known town and a few other such places apart is a significant chunk of their history, something which has been lost in the passing of decades. While the whole country celebrates gaining its independence from the British on August 15, Shibnibas and a few other mark the joyous occasion three days later, on August 18.

Battling two hundred years of British tyranny, India was finally on its way to gain freedom as on August 12 in 1947, Viceroy Mountbatten declared independence will be given on August 15. But in doing so, a map demarcating India and Pakistan made by the British official Cyril Radcliffe ended up leaving several areas of districts like Malda and Nadia in East Pakistan, or Bangladesh as it is known now. These areas included mostly Hindu-majority population and Radcliffe’s map resulted in widespread protests in those areas as a pall of gloom spread across the villages.

Anjan Sukul, a Shibnibas resident and a historian is perhaps one of those few people who has researched heavily about this fleeting yet very important piece that fits into the complicated history of Bengal during and immediately after the colonial rule.

“Nadia at that time was made up of five ‘mahakumas’ or sub-divisions- Ranaghat, Krishnanagar, Meherpur, Chuadanaga and Kushtia, out of which the last three are now part of Bangladesh. Most of these places largely comprise of Hindu population and the families took to large scale protest as they feared displacement and loss of property and even threat of life, given the volatile political and communal situation at that time," Sukul says.

Political leaders like Syama Prasad Mukherjee and members of the royal family in Nadia decided to take it up with Mountbatten. Looking at the ensuing protests, the latter ordered an immediate redrawing of the map that should quell the agitation and include these Hindu-majority districts into Indian side. Amidst all this, leaders of Muslim League had also unfurled the Pakistan flag atop the Krishnanagar Public Library and near Krishnanagar Rajbari (royal house).

“Three days later, on the night of August 17, the newly redrawn map reached the district which had included the Hindu-majority areas in India and the Muslim-majority districts in East Pakistan. The Pakistan flag was brought down and Indian flag was hoisted there a day later on August 18," Sukul said.

To mark this significant yet lesser-known day in history, some of the villages in these districts thus celebrate Independence day on August 18, three days later as well.

“I learnt of it from my grandfather, the revolutionary Pramatha Nath Sukul that we got truly independent on August 18. But I began thinking, if we did get our freedom on that, why do we not have the right to celebrate it on that day too?"

Sukul was determined to do so. His quest for proof took him as far as Writers Building where he found an old, moth-eaten book by the name of ‘Nadiar Swadhinata’ which recounted this long-forgotten tale. This was in 1991 and Sukul, armed with his proof met then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao after the West Bengal Chief minister Jyoti Basu turned down his request to celebrate August 18 as independence day.

“I photocopied the dog-eared 367 page book and took it to the PM who finally gave his nod to allow celebrations on August 18 after much back and forth."

Sukul’s efforts have earned him praise from all quarters on bringing to fore such an interesting and conflicting page of history that hardly some people know about.

It is not just parts of Nadia. Even in North 24 Parganas’ Bongaon town, independence day celebrations are marked on August 18 along with a general celebration on August 15.

Since 1998, the celebrations have been happening every year and this year too, the villages look forward to both the days, August 15 in accordance with the whole country and a more personal and emotional celebrations three days later.

