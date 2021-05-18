‘Mishti’ Cravings Much? Bengal Man Steps Out Amid Lockdown to Buy Sweets With Sign Around Neck

As the country is reeling under the horrific second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, several states have imposed complete lockdown or ‘corona curfew’ to curb the spread and break the transmission chain of the virus. But amid Covid-19 restrictions, a video of a man from West Bengal, going out to buy sweets from the market is trending on Twitter, emphasizing on the age-old saying of ‘Bengalis can’t live without sweets’. Though lockdown restrictions are in place, but under the rules, sweetmeat shops have been permitted to remain open between 10 am to 5 pm, therefore the man stepped out to buy some sweets.

The video shows the man, wearing a facemask, walking on the sidewalk when a police officer stops him. On being halted and questioned, the man brings forward a note hanging around his neck. Words written on the note in Bengali translate to, “Going to buy sweets.” The cop nevertheless warns to man to hurry along and be on his way.

The video was shared on social media several times and the netizens totally loved it. While some said this can only happen in West Bengal, some debated on sweets being an “essential commodity” in Bengal. Another user, targeting the state government, wrote that the government’s priorities are on another level.

Meet my friend from Calcutta who's wearing a placard as an e-pass, where it's written: “Mishti Kinte Jachi”, meaning "Going to buy sweets"..Now if there's any emergency which deserves a movement, it's this..Sweet tooth emergency. pic.twitter.com/ny1jYwgg1i— That wicked thing you do. (@ZeHarpreet) May 17, 2021

West Bengal.Translation: I'm out to buy sweets. pic.twitter.com/DU77Yzncvq— Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) May 16, 2021

Only in #WestBengal: The note on the guy reads — ‘Going to buy sweets.’#Lockdown pic.twitter.com/84a63DdWU2— Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) May 17, 2021

Looks like a Tik tok video.— Manish Pathak (@ManishP91240138) May 17, 2021

After West Bengal recorded an unprecedented surge in daily COVID infections, the state government on May 15 announced a complete lockdown in the state, starting from May 16 to May 30. Except for emergency services, all government and private offices, intra-state bus services, metro, gyms, cinema halls, salons, and swimming pools have been closed. Markets and retailers in the state can only function between 7 am to 10 am. Movement of private vehicles, taxis, and auto have been suspended, in addition to this, all academic, cultural, administrative, political and religious gathering has been prohibited.

West Bengal on May 17 reported 147 Covid-19 fatalities for the second consecutive day, taking the death toll to 13, 431. State registered 19,003 fresh COVID infections, which took the COVID caseload of West Bengal to 11,52,433. Currently, there are 1,31,560 active cases in the state.

