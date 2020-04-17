Bengal, Only State Where Sweet is ‘Essential’, Will Keep Shops Open For Longer

The West Bengal government on Thursday permitted sweet shops to remain open for eight hours daily during the COVID-19 induced lockdown as against the four-hour ceiling announced earlier.

On March 20, the Mamata Banerjee-led government had allowed the sweet shops to remain open from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Announcing the fresh relaxation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the decision was taken in view of a request from the sweet shop owners.

"They have told us that the 12 noon to 4 p.m. slot is inconvenient for them, as a lot of buyers don't come in the afternoon. So from now on, sweet shops will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.," she told the media.

Sweet shops will be allowed to operate for 8 hours now, from 8 am to 4 pm everyday (State govt had earlier allowed sweet shops to operate for 4 hours from 12 noon to 4 pm everyday): West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/TR6t2HNw3U — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

But social media wasn't convinced.

Mithai or sweets don't really fall in the essential goods category; some netizens were of the opinion that keeping sweet shops open defeated the whole purpose of lockdown with hundreds of Bengalis flocking to the stores every day.

Logic gaya ka ka ki ki chi chi karne — Team SCB 😷Isolation (@parmodgusain) April 16, 2020

If you consume more sweets, you become a sweet person. And corona virus doesn't mess with sweet people. Only a visionary could have thought about this. As a legendary CM had once said, Prevention is cure than betterness. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 16, 2020

Corona after hearing this : pic.twitter.com/47A2uwh6dl — Aparna 🌻 (@AppeFizzz) April 16, 2020

Corona after hearing this : pic.twitter.com/47A2uwh6dl — Aparna 🌻 (@AppeFizzz) April 16, 2020

Sweet is an essential need ???? — Sunil Raja (@fab_sunil) April 16, 2020

(With IANS inputs)

