1-MIN READ

Bengal, Only State Where Sweet is ‘Essential’, Will Keep Shops Open For Longer

File image of Mamata Banerjee.

File image of Mamata Banerjee.

Announcing the fresh relaxation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the decision was taken in view of a request from the sweet shop owners.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 8:57 AM IST
The West Bengal government on Thursday permitted sweet shops to remain open for eight hours daily during the COVID-19 induced lockdown as against the four-hour ceiling announced earlier.

On March 20, the Mamata Banerjee-led government had allowed the sweet shops to remain open from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Announcing the fresh relaxation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the decision was taken in view of a request from the sweet shop owners.

"They have told us that the 12 noon to 4 p.m. slot is inconvenient for them, as a lot of buyers don't come in the afternoon. So from now on, sweet shops will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.," she told the media.

But social media wasn't convinced.

Mithai or sweets don't really fall in the essential goods category; some netizens were of the opinion that keeping sweet shops open defeated the whole purpose of lockdown with hundreds of Bengalis flocking to the stores every day.

(With IANS inputs)

