Bengal Peanut Seller Behind Viral 'Kacha Badam' Song Lodges Police Complaint. Here's Why

The biggest thing on Bengali social media in the last fortnight has been ‘peanuts’. A song called ‘Kacha Badam’ (untoasted peanuts) has gone viral and it has been making rounds on YouTube, Instagram reels and Twitter. However, the creator of the song, Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from Birbhum in West Bengal, did not get any returns from the popularity of the song. That is why, he approached police recently to help him claim a share in the profits earned through his creation. “My song is everywhere on the internet, but am not earning a single rupee. I want to copyright my song and get a share in the profits my song is bringing others," he told Zee 24 Ghanta Live.

A quick search on YouTube throws up numerous remixes of the ‘Kacha Badam’ song, with a couple of videos scoring over one million views. Though Bhuban has been featured in a few of the videos, some vloggers have even claimed the song to be their own. In the police station, the peanut seller says that people have been thronging to his house in the past two weeks and recording the song. When he saw the videos, he realised that his song has become the toast of social media, but none of the profits have trickled down to him. In fact, Bhuban is so fed up with the crowds that he came to the station wearing a helmet to hide his face. “I am a simple guy from a village. I want the police to help me get the credit and the profits I deserve for the song. Many had warned me against coming to the police saying that someone might harm me. But am glad I have finally come," Bhuban told Zee 24 Ghanta Live.

This incident brings back memories of the time when popular rapper Badshah was accused of plagiarising a Bengali song composed by yet another artiste from Birbhum, Ratan Kahar. The song, ‘Genda Phool’, was a big hit. After the music video was released, social media users pointed out that an 85-year-old songwriter, Ratan Kahar, should have been credited for the song. Ratan has claimed that he has written and sung the song. “I felt really bad. I wrote and sang the song in 1972. Shouldn’t I get some recognition for it? When I was first showed the song, I couldn’t believe this," Ratan Kahar told News18 over a telephonic interview.

