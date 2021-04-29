Bengal Proposes Converting Kolkata’s Nicco Park into Covid-19 Hospital to Prevent Shortage

Kolkata’s prime entertainment destination Nicco Park in Salt Lake will remain closed for a period of at least 10 days from April 28 to May 7 as the city swoons under the second wave of Covid-19, the park’s administration announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The state government has also sent a proposal to the private hospitals to convert Nicco Park into a makeshift Covid hospital for 10 days. In the proposal, the government had mentioned that the private hospitals would have to provide oxygen tanks and piped oxygen supply to the beds of the patients in the hospital that will be set up at Nicco Park. However, according to a TOI report, private hospitals haven’t yet replied to the proposal.

Meanwhile, Kishore Bharati Stadium in the Santoshpur area has already been converted into a makeshift Covid hospital and is expected to become operational from Friday. Medica Superspecialty Hospital will set up an oxygen plant at the stadium for piped supply.

The state government has also launched a drive to boost oxygen manufacturing capacity in hospitals to prevent the kind of situation prevailing in hospitals of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

In total, 55 new oxygen plants are being installed across the state that will reduce the dependence of the hospitals on oxygen cylinders. Besides, the government is setting up liquid medical oxygen tanks at medical colleges and hospitals with an aim to reduce dependence on commercial oxygen.The move has been taken amid the widespread apprehensions of the situation worsening in the month of May.

According to the state health report, West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 17, 207 new cases of Covid-19 and 77 deaths, taking its active caseload to 1,05,812.In the past several months, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has brought 12, 500 beds in 105 government hospitals under piped oxygen supply and expects to cover 3, 000 more beds in 41 other hospitals by May 15.

