Bengal Student Writes ‘Pushpa Raj... Apun Likhega Nahi’ in Exam, Answersheet Goes Viral

It appears the fever of Pushpa: The Rise is not over yet. The Allu Arjun-starrer was a roaring hit at the box office. Allu Arjun’s famous phrase ‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj’ took the country by storm. The Hindi version of the movie had Allu Arjun saying, “Pushpa Raj… main jhukega nahi (I am Pushpa Raj… I will not bow down) and it became an instant hit with the youth. Thousands all over the country made reels and videos enacting the scene and lip-syncing the dialogue. And just when we thought the Pushpa popularity was waning, a Class 10 student has done the unthinkable.

answer sheet me v pushpa raj pic.twitter.com/3RVwDwB4to— Manoj Sarkar (@manojsarkarus) April 4, 2022

The film’s influence was seen in West Bengal’s secondary school (West Bengal Madhyamika) exams when a class 10 student scribbled the same dialogue on his answer sheet.

The Madhyamik Exam has ended in the state, and the answer scripts are currently being evaluated. Evaluators discovered an answer sheet with the words, “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj" scrawled all over it. The evaluator was taken aback when he saw “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj… Apun likhega nahi" written in a large font in the middle. On social media, a snapshot of the exam paper went viral. The kid will probably not clear the paper, but Allu Arjun has surely taught him how to make a point.

The WB Madhyamik Exam 2022 for students in Class 10 began on March 7 and ended on March 16. This incident was discovered during the answer sheet evaluation procedure.

Mai Jhukega Nahi became so popular as a dialogue that not just the audience but even companies used this dialogue for their promotions. Pushpa: The Rise grossed over Rs 300 crore at the box office around the world. It also had a positive response on the OTT platform. Sukumar directed the film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. A sequel is under production as well.

