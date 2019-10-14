Take the pledge to vote

'Bengal Tiger is Back': Fans Erupt With Joy As Sourav Ganguly Set to Become BCCI President

#SouravGanguly became the top trending hashtag on Monday after the news of 47-year-old former cricketer being unanimously chosen for the post of BCCI's new President broke on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

October 14, 2019
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has emerged as a unanimous candidate for the post of BCCI's new President.

The 47-year-old former cricketer and commentator, who is currently heading the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), will resign from his post next year in September 2020 to undergo a necessary cooling off period.

"Yes, Brijesh was running for the President's post with N Srinivasan actively lobbying for him. However, there was stiff resistance against him. We are happy Sourav is the new President," a senior official from North East affiliated unit, told PTI.

Under Ganguly and former Team India coach John Wright's leadership, India were able to break the 16-Test winning streak of Australia at the Eden Gardens. The match is fondly remembered as one of the greatest witnessed in the sport, where Laxman and Rahul Dravid put their foot down and weaved a partnership of 376 runs. India, who were at a brink of loss after their first inning outing, bounced back and won it by 171 runs.

Ganguly famously grabbed the attention of the cricket world after his unabashed jersey wave at the Lord's balcony as India registered a thrilling victory in 2002 Natwest Final against England, where two youngsters Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh arrived at the scene after India's mini-collapse and propelled the team to yet another historical victory.

While Team India triumphed in several away and home series under Wright's guidance, perhaps the biggest success the Ganguly-led Men in Blue tasted was during the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, where India found themselves in the finals against Australia.

As the news of Ganguly being chosen as the new head of BCCI broke on the Internet, fans, remembering the golden days of Indian cricket, celebrated the announcement with immense zeal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
