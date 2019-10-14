'Bengal Tiger is Back': Fans Erupt With Joy As Sourav Ganguly Set to Become BCCI President

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has emerged as a unanimous candidate for the post of BCCI's new President.

The 47-year-old former cricketer and commentator, who is currently heading the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), will resign from his post next year in September 2020 to undergo a necessary cooling off period.

"Yes, Brijesh was running for the President's post with N Srinivasan actively lobbying for him. However, there was stiff resistance against him. We are happy Sourav is the new President," a senior official from North East affiliated unit, told PTI.

Under Ganguly and former Team India coach John Wright's leadership, India were able to break the 16-Test winning streak of Australia at the Eden Gardens. The match is fondly remembered as one of the greatest witnessed in the sport, where Laxman and Rahul Dravid put their foot down and weaved a partnership of 376 runs. India, who were at a brink of loss after their first inning outing, bounced back and won it by 171 runs.

Ganguly famously grabbed the attention of the cricket world after his unabashed jersey wave at the Lord's balcony as India registered a thrilling victory in 2002 Natwest Final against England, where two youngsters Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh arrived at the scene after India's mini-collapse and propelled the team to yet another historical victory.

While Team India triumphed in several away and home series under Wright's guidance, perhaps the biggest success the Ganguly-led Men in Blue tasted was during the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, where India found themselves in the finals against Australia.

As the news of Ganguly being chosen as the new head of BCCI broke on the Internet, fans, remembering the golden days of Indian cricket, celebrated the announcement with immense zeal.

Only 90's kids can understand the contribution of these legends in Indian cricket team. That too when no body was ready to take captaincy due to match fixing cases of indian team. Dada United the team and he is back. The new era of indian cricket has started. #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/d7LgCM1UZp — VIPin Tripathi (@vipin3195) October 13, 2019

Buy your favorite crackers now. Every Cup is coming to India now. #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/Jy4I8oGTnl — LetMeSpeak (@amit_twitted) October 13, 2019

Started from Cover Drive,Captained in most crucial phase of Indian Cricket nurtured talents 2000-2005,Fought against all odds,Retired but not retired as he will now be BCCI President.LEADER Never Quits they just finds a new way to contribute.#SouravGanguly #BCCI #Leader pic.twitter.com/zeSZ6BroJ3 — Manish (@IManish311) October 13, 2019

One of the most loved cricketer #SouravGanguly is all set to become the president of #BCCI . Congratulations pic.twitter.com/FKtx5Z500d — Chulbul Abdi (@SalmanAabdi) October 13, 2019

The man who changed Indian cricket, #SouravGanguly starting his second innings in BCCI. That aggression, practical knowledge of cricket is a great sign for Indian Cricket. pic.twitter.com/7lyUYqmGb0 — Srinivasan Rangarajan⚓ (@srinivas88) October 14, 2019

