Bengal Wants to Keep Sweet Shops Open During Lockdown, Rest of the Country Isn't Buying It

The West Bengal government on Monday said sweet shops can remain open for a duration of four hours during the lockdown period, days after the apex body of sweetmeat outlets flagged concerns over wastage of milk and jobless staff.

"Sweetmeat shops/mithai shops may remain open during the (lockdown) period from 12 noon to 4 pm each day with the minimum number of staff only for take away and packed items," a government order said.

However, a number of sweet shop owners said though they welcomed the spirit of the order, the allotted time needs a relook as business is likely to be sparse in that time span.

"We would request the administration to change the proposed timings to open the sweet shops for four hours during the first half, when people visit the markets and grocery shops," Poschimbango Mistanno Byabsayee Somity office-bearer Dhiman Das told PTI.

Das, who is also the owner of a popular sweet shop chain in the city, said his outlets will remain closed during the government-prescribed time from Tuesday. Most well-known sweet makers also said they are in two minds about opening their shops at noon.

The ubiquitous "rosogolla", "sondesh", "misti doi" have been off the platters of the sweet-toothed Bengalis during the unprecedented lockdown over the coronavirus threat.

The decision seems to have overjoyed Bengalis with a sweet tooth:

If Banks can remain open, & people are encouraged to throng branches , then why not sweet shops ?? — Sdm Knight (@sdmknight) March 31, 2020

West Bengal is the Sweetest part of India.



CM of Bengal @MamataOfficial

Mam has seconded that and ordered to open the Sweet Shops in Bengal.



Sweetest decision by our CM Mam.🙏#BengalFightsCorona #lockdownindia #CoronaLockdown — amit sengupta vlogs is at home (@travellerAmit) March 31, 2020

Dear @MamataOfficial Ji,



Didi, please also include Egg roll, Biryani and Phuchka shops in addition to Sweet shops ... Please DiDi.🙏#Lockdown #Kolkata — amit sengupta vlogs is at home (@travellerAmit) March 30, 2020

Either @MamataOfficial read my tweet or heard the prayers of millions of baangaalis. Mishtiiiii is very essentiaaaal commodity ftwhttps://t.co/VV0qBDJiGG — 21 days Endgame (@tweetria) March 30, 2020

But not everyone is convinced. Mithai or sweets don't really fall in the essential goods category; some netizens are of the opinion that keeping sweetmeat shops open defeats the whole purpose of a lockdown with hundreds of Bengalis flocking to the stores everyday.

Is dis for real, sweet shops r allowed for certain hours in wb. How is dis supporting social distancing? Tomorrow few other groups will write letter. The whole cause will b lost because of such orders. Please don't allow dis 2 happen. @MamataOfficial @PMOIndia #coronavirusindia — Chirag Dharewa (@DharewaChirag) March 31, 2020

#AskZee @PMOIndia @narendramodi @MamataOfficial



Was this really needed? Is Bengal so hungry for sweets that it cannot compromise with it even when the country is dealing with such a great problem? Where people are not even getting food is bengal busy fulfilling its cravings? pic.twitter.com/BmaNS5NkrV — Jay Kedia (@JayKedia2) March 31, 2020

@MamataOfficial @abpanandatv @sudhirchaudhary Respected CM, you are allowing Sweet Shops to open during lockdown, Sweets are not essential rather it may help to spread this virus. Milk man can supply milks to milk dairy’s. Please reconsider your decision🙏🏻 Bengal with you. — Sumanta Prasad Ghosh (@SumantaPrasadG1) March 31, 2020

Sweets shop open means lockdown fail — Anand Avinash (@AnandAvinash12) March 30, 2020

(With inputs from PTI)