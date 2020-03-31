BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Bengal Wants to Keep Sweet Shops Open During Lockdown, Rest of the Country Isn't Buying It

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

However, a number of sweet shop owners said though they welcomed the spirit of the order, the allotted time needs a relook as business is likely to be sparse in that time span.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
Share this:

The West Bengal government on Monday said sweet shops can remain open for a duration of four hours during the lockdown period, days after the apex body of sweetmeat outlets flagged concerns over wastage of milk and jobless staff.

"Sweetmeat shops/mithai shops may remain open during the (lockdown) period from 12 noon to 4 pm each day with the minimum number of staff only for take away and packed items," a government order said.

However, a number of sweet shop owners said though they welcomed the spirit of the order, the allotted time needs a relook as business is likely to be sparse in that time span.

"We would request the administration to change the proposed timings to open the sweet shops for four hours during the first half, when people visit the markets and grocery shops," Poschimbango Mistanno Byabsayee Somity office-bearer Dhiman Das told PTI.

Das, who is also the owner of a popular sweet shop chain in the city, said his outlets will remain closed during the government-prescribed time from Tuesday. Most well-known sweet makers also said they are in two minds about opening their shops at noon.

The ubiquitous "rosogolla", "sondesh", "misti doi" have been off the platters of the sweet-toothed Bengalis during the unprecedented lockdown over the coronavirus threat.

The decision seems to have overjoyed Bengalis with a sweet tooth:

But not everyone is convinced. Mithai or sweets don't really fall in the essential goods category; some netizens are of the opinion that keeping sweetmeat shops open defeats the whole purpose of a lockdown with hundreds of Bengalis flocking to the stores everyday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story