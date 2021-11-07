Bengali Actor Prosenjit Complains to PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee About Swiggy Order

Ordering food online comes with both perks and disadvantages. The perks: You don’t have to talk to someone over the phone while placing your order, you don’t have to leave your house, you have a variety of options to pick from. The disadvantages: Sometimes your order gets delayed or cancelled and the food may not often be to your taste. Like every service, food delivery also comes with its glitches owing to human error, or sometimes a lack of an effective system. For most, the perks highly outweigh the negatives - and online food ordering platforms like Swiggy and Zomato are incredibly popular in India. Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee however, feels the negative side of the food ordering service needs immediate rectifying. In an “open letter" addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the actor shared his recent experience with Swiggy on Twitter, asking them to look into it.

“Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Respected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Festive greetings. Hope you are keeping well," he started the letter. “I want to draw your attention to an issue I have recently faced. On 3rd November, I placed an order on food delivery app Swiggy. After some time, the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid. However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be many such situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it. Regards, Prosenjit Chatterjee," he ended it.

Posting it on Twitter he tagged PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee and Swiggy, along with two employees of the platform.

Following his tweet, some ridiculed him for tagging both the PM and CM, with many pointing out they had other problems to deal with more than a cancelled food order.

Prosenjit Chatterjee is an Indian actor and producer who works predominantly in Bengali and Hindi cinema. He is known for movies like Praktan, Baishe Srabon, Chokher Bali, Gumnaami, Jaatishwar. Chatterjee may not be the only one who has “escalated the issue to higher authorities." In May, a Telangana man took toTwitter, to ask for help from Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana. K T. Rama Rao, known popular as KTR, has been helping multiple people in the state through the medium of Twitter. He has regularly been responding to people asking for help. Residents of Telangana are constantly tagging KTR, who is taking note of incidents and asking his team to coordinate to getting in touch with the concerned people to provide them with whatever help they required - from medical supplies to e-pass to providing law and enforcement in several situations. Recently, he even took note of a young homeless boy when a request asked him to help to relocate the boy to a safe space.

Possibly, sensing the minister’s helpful attitude, a Telangana man while posting about a missing extra piece of chicken (leg piece) in the Biryani he ordered tagged Zomato… and KTR. While he didn’t probably expect his tweet to blow up, the Minister did respond, saying “And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do?" to the tweet.

