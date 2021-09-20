Kolkata Influencer Fined For Dancing, Filming Video on Ma Flyover

A dance video of a Bengali-Indian social worker, actor, comedian, and influencer has recently gone viral on social media. In the video, Sandy Saha can be seen dancing on Kolkata’s Maa flyover amid heavy traffic. On September 13, Sandy shared the video on his official Facebook page. In the clip, the influencer’s mother parks the car on the flyover and then Sandy steps out, goes to the other side and starts dancing on the song ‘Main aai hun UP Bihar lutne.’ Sandy is very popular among netizens for his content on Facebook and YouTube.

As Maa flyover is considered very unsafe for this kind of activity, the social media users tagged the Kolkata police in the comments of the video to bring the matter to their notice.

But Sandy Saha claims that he did not break any traffic laws. However, he admitted that he did not know that it was forbidden to stop cars on the flyover.

The same incident happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, wherein an Instagram influencer named Shreya Kalra was dancing at the traffic signal. The matter created quite a stir and even the state chief minister was furious at the woman’s actions.

Meanwhile, a notice has been sent to the Tiljala traffic guard informing about the incident. A fine notice has also been sent to Sandy and whoever was present with him at that time. The Tiljala police station has also registered a self-motivated case and sent a notice to the driver of the vehicle for illegal parking.

