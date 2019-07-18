Bengali Newspaper Confused Stranger Things' Dustin, Lucas with Footballers Greizmann and Umtiti

Stranger Things season 3 may be over but the hype around it refuses to die down as more and more stranger things continue to happen, though not quite as ominous as the ones in Hawkins.

Much of the show's popularity was due to the protagonists including Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin and of course Eleven - the group of adventurous tweens who together saved Hawkins from a host of dangerous enemies. However, the show's popularity seems to have missed some in Bengal.

A vernacular newspaper recently shared a photo of footballers Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Umtiti along with the images of Lucas and Dustin aka Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things, mistakenly captioning it as the younger selves of the two footballers.

A Bengali newspaper used photos of Dustin and Lucas from Stranger Things as pictures of footballers Samuel Umtiti and Antoine Griezmann being friends since childhood. 😁 pic.twitter.com/dSJriXUse7 — Societybot (@devarsighosh) July 18, 2019

Greizmann, who was previously with Atletico Madrid, recently shifted to Barcelona FC, is close friends with Umtiti. Both belong to the French national team and have won the 2018 FIFA World Cup together in Russia. The source of the error seems to have been a joke tweeted by Griezmann on Twitter recently.

After joining Barcelona, the footballer shared a meme inw hich he had mashed up photos of himself along with Umtiti with that of Lucas and Dustin.

News18.com was unable to verify the story or the name of the newspaper that carried the advertisement. But an image of the newspaper carrying the image along with a story about Umtiti and Greizmann was shared on Twitter by a journalist. The post has gained over 14,000 'likes'.