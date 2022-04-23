Bengali TV Soap Shows Woman Worshipping Mona Lisa with Garland in Bizarre Moment

If you love memes, you surely know Gopi Bahu. She rapidly transformed from a daily soap character to an Internet star when she washed a laptop like it was a pan in the kitchen. She did not stop there and hung the laptop to dry. The internet has found another version of Gopi Bahu. Introducing Gouri, a devoted, cultured, and most importantly, an innocent woman from a Bengali daily soap. Gouri rent viral for worshipping a Mona Lisa painting with garlands and incense sticks.

Take a look at the scene from the show here:

Bengali soap takes the cake. pic.twitter.com/rguQnEtiPn — Aparna (@chhuti_is) April 20, 2022

Isn’t it quite something?

Well, the scene, as bizarre as it seems at the first glance, makes more sense when the plot of the show is considered. Gouri omes from a humble family living in a village and gets married to a rich and influential family. She was unaware that the picture is the work of the famous painter Leonardo Da Vinci and not that of a goddess. But whatever the plot may be, social media users did get a good laugh watching the stereotypical “Sanskaari Bahu” doing what she does best.

“I can’t even,” wrote one user.

Another one asked, “How to unsee this?”

“And you are advised to engross yourself in these,” wrote this user.

Indian daily soaps are the fodder for memes. Another Bengali TV show went viral when an intense ICU scene became a laughing stock. The doctor who was meant to use a pair of defibrillators ended up using a prop that looked uncannily similar to scrub pads.

Looks like all reading are good still need scotch brite 🤣 Who’s the director?? Hope he’s not the one belongs to Shaka 😂 pic.twitter.com/82BLLzgZUW — Bhaskar (@Bhaskar8019) August 20, 2020

As long as scenes like these pop uu on our TV screens memesters won’t have to worry about content.

